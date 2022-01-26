Bishop’s Gala to raise $2 million to support North Texans in need

Catholic Charities Dallas will host its 24th Annual Bishop’s Gala at the iconic Hilton Anatole Hotel Feb. 5, assuming no additional restrictions for community health concerns. Attendees will also participate in live and silent auctions to raise funds benefiting men, women, and children within the nine-county region that CCD is called to serve, including Dallas, Collin, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, and Rockwall Counties. Last year alone, CCD provided services, resources, and education to over 300,000 people through the collective efforts of CCD’s staff, thousands of volunteers, and other non-profit collaborators.

Bill and Mary Sladek and Gerald and Michele Dunn are serving as this year’s co-chairs of the event. This year’s gala presenting sponsor is a long-standing supporter and recent honorary chair, CHRISTUS Health.

“We feel blessed to support an organization that addresses the root causes of poverty,” said Bill and Mary Sladek. “In addition to all the great work that CCD does for our community, we are eager to support an organization that has a long history of providing adoption services.”

Gerald and Michele Dunn added: “it is simply amazing to witness the growth in response and services that Catholic Charities provides to North Texans, along with its unfailing ability to respond to each new crisis our communities face.”

As the largest fundraising event for CCD, the Annual Bishop’s Gala anticipates raising more than $2 million for the support of its 33+ programs that focus on ten missions of service, including seniors, financial literacy, education, hunger, immigration, adoption, refugee resettlement, disaster, and homeless services.

“There is more work to do in 2022,” said Dave Woodyard, CEO of CCD. “The needs continue to grow due to economic hardships, illness, job loss, and more. The Bishop’s Gala has become our largest single fundraising event that allows us to inform and inspire our community, donors, and volunteers about our recent milestones achieved and plans for additional impact for the future.”

Since its inception in the late 1990s, CCD’s galas have netted over $30 million to serve those in need. Visit www.ccdallas.org/gala to learn more.