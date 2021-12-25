A Christmas Message from Bishop Edward J. Burns

“Behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy

that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord.”

Luke 2:10-11

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I pray you have enjoyed a fruitful Advent of prayer and reflection as we prepare for and anticipate the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.

This special time of the year always causes me to reflect on memories of past Christmases and to remember the many blessings we have enjoyed. In particular, I am mindful of those who will be celebrating this Christmas for the first time without a loved one who may have passed, especially those who have given their lives in service for others, through the pandemic and through tragedy. I know all of us have those memories of loved ones we’ve lost that bring both joy and sadness. But on Christmas, everyone is called to be filled with joy, Jesus Christ our Lord is born! He has come to set us free from sin and death. We join the angels in proclaiming, “Glory to God in the highest…”

This Christmas of 2021 let us be strengthened by the knowledge that we are part of a community of believers, here on earth and in heaven. And, we share our simple gifts of love, friendship, compassion and charity with others in humble gratitude for the greatest gift, Jesus, and the realization that we are loved unconditionally.

Please join me in praying that our Heavenly Father will sustain and bless our Holy Father Pope Francis and our clergy who are certainly gifts to the Diocese of Dallas and to each of us. Please also pray that He will lead more men to the priesthood.

This Christmas I especially want you to know how deeply grateful I am for your part in the Diocese of Dallas. As the Bishop, I am blessed to lead this wonderful Diocesan family.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas