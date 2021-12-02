Bishop Burns to open diocesan synod process with Mass on Dec. 12

The Diocese of Dallas will mark the opening of the synod process with a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns on Dec. 12 at St. Ann Parish in Coppell. All are invited to attend this momentous occasion. The day’s festivities include the opening Mass beginning at noon and a family-friendly festival on the grounds of the parish from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. See the signing of the decree officially opening the synod process, learn more about the synod and how you can get involved, and celebrate with members of the community from across the diocese with food, fun, and fellowship.

Visit www.cathdal.org/synod for more information about the synod or register for one of the Diocese of Dallas’ synod catechetical sessions.