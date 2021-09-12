Living Out the Gospel Message

Bishop Lynch students, alum team up to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

Special to The Texas Catholic

Bishop Lynch High School and Friar athletics are teaming with noted Houston philanthropist and Bishop Lynch alum Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a member of the class of 1969, to bring relief supplies to Louisiana residents devastated by Hurricane Ida.

The school worked to fill a Bishop Lynch bus with much-needed baby supplies to be delivered to Mattress Mack’s Gallery Furniture store in Houston on Sept. 10. The donation-filled Bishop Lynch bus accompanied the Friar football team for its game against Houston St. Pius X.

These donations will be added to Mattress Mack’s relief convoys, which will continue to bring assistance to hurricane victims.

Bishop Lynch Principal Chad Riley said the school is excited to join their famous alum in this Dallas-Houston relief effort.

“We are so proud that Jim McIngvale always steps up in times of disaster which is reflective of our school’s mission to live out the Gospel message to help those in need,” Riley said. “We know families ravaged by the hurricane will continue to need assistance for some time and want them to know we have not forgotten them.”

Members of the Bishop Lynch community and Dallas Parochial League, which serves as the official athletic league for Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools, contributed new baby items to the cause and Bishop Lynch students on Sept. 10 loaded the bus with diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, blankets, toys and clothes.