Geraldine Burns, mother of Bishop Burns, dies at 89

It is with deep sadness that we inform you about the passing of Geraldine L. Burns, 89, mother of Bishop Edward J. Burns, who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.

Born in Pittsburgh, Penn., on April 10, 1932, Geraldine was the daughter of the late Sidney and Dorothy Whittington Little. Her husband, Donald Burns preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2010. Geraldine retired from the State Attorney General’s Office in Pittsburgh where she worked as an administrative assistant. She and her husband lived in Ellwood City for over thirty-five years and once they retired, they split their time between Western Pennsylvania and Mesa, Arizona. Geraldine and her husband enjoyed dancing and she golfed in several leagues. She and her husband were active members of St. Agatha Catholic Church. During her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at both her Church, St. Bridget Catholic Church and the local hospital in Mesa.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, Robert (Rosemary) Burns of Sarasota, Florida, and Bishop Edward Burns of Dallas, Texas, two grandchildren, Steven and Nicole (Igor), and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Logan, and Ella Rose.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held with only family present at Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City, PA with her son, Bishop Edward J. Burns, Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, celebrant.

Please remember her and her family, in particular Bishop Burns, in your prayers during these days.