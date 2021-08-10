Requirement to return to Mass postponed in the Diocese of Dallas

Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Dallas (Ron St. Angelo Collection via Diocese of Dallas)

From staff reports

In light of the recent surge in COVID cases and concern about the spread of the Delta variant, Bishop Edward J. Burns has postponed reinstating the requirement for Catholics to attend Mass in person in the Diocese of Dallas. The dispensation which waived this requirement had been scheduled to end on Sunday, Aug. 15. Masses will continue to take place; however, the obligation to attend remains lifted.

According to Bishop Burns, the decision will be reviewed frequently as more information becomes available.

“This decision has not been made lightly as we all desire to get beyond the ongoing effects of this pandemic,” the bishop said. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and as soon as we are safely able to do so, we will get back to normal.”

Bishop Burns went on to remind those who decide to attend Mass in-person that masks are expected to be worn, especially in Dallas County.

Visit www.cathdal.org to view the decree.