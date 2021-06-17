Submissions open for The Catholic Foundation’s Art on the Plaza competition

The Catholic Foundation invites professional artists across Texas to enter the 16th annual Art on the Plaza competition, which includes a high-visibility exhibition opportunity for the winning artist. Submissions are due by Sept. 9.

The Catholic Foundation hosts this unique competition to identify a piece of original artwork to adorn a 28-foot-long by 9-foot-wide public art wall in the Dallas Arts District for one year. Works do not require a religious theme, but must be respectful in nature as the winning entry will be showcased on the Plaza of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“We look forward to the opportunity to showcase the talents and creativity of Texas artists in our annual Art on the Plaza competition,” said Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation. “This competition serves as a chance for artists to put their mark on downtown Dallas.”

There are no entry fees, and the winning artist receives a $2,500 stipend. Honorable mentions are also recognized with a $250 award. Submissions must measure 28 inches by 9 and 2/3 inches, and the winning work will be digitally reproduced to mural-size dimensions and installed on the art wall. Photography or computer-generated art are not eligible. Submission guidelines are available at https://www.catholicfoundation.com/Support-Tools/Catholic-Foundation-Art-Competition.

A panel of members from the local arts community will review all entries and select which piece will be installed on the Plaza art wall. The winning artwork will be unveiled this fall.

“The Catholic Foundation Plaza, with its wonderful location right next to Cathedral and in the heart of our city’s arts district, contributes to the shape and color of our community,” said Robyn Jorde, 2020 Art on the Plaza competition winner. “I’m grateful for this competition and the opportunity it provides for artwork to come to life. I highly encourage other artists to participate in this year’s competition.”