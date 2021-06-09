Diocese of Dallas announces new clergy assignments

On June 7, the Diocese of Dallas announced the following new priest appointments and appointment changes that will go into effect July 1, unless otherwise noted:

CENTRAL DEANERY

Father Jesus Belmontes, VF, appointed rector of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas. Formerly pastor, San Juan Diego, Dallas.

Father Stephen Bierschenk appointed chaplain of St. Jude Chapel in Dallas. Formerly rector of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Dallas.

Father Adam Musielak appointed parochial vicar of St. Patrick, Dallas. Father Musielak was ordained on June 5, 2021.

Father Jonathan Austin is taking a leave of absence. Formerly, chaplain, St. Jude Chapel, Dallas.

EASTERN DEANERY

Father Robert Williams is retiring. Formerly pastor of St. William, Greenville, and Our Lady of Fatima Quasi Parish, Quinlan.

Father Henry Erazo appointed pastoral administrator of St. Ann, Kaufman. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano.

Father Javier Diaz appointed pastoral administrator, St. William, Greenville, and Our Lady of Fatima Quasi Parish, Quinlan. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney, and Holy Family Quasi Parish, Van Alstyne.

NORTH CENTRAL DEANERY

Msgr. Henry Petter is retiring. Formerly pastor, St. Ann, Coppell.

Father Vincent Anyama appointed vice-rector, Holy Trinity Seminary. Father Anyama has been serving as vice-rector, St. Mary Seminary, Houston.

Father Paul Bechter appointed Diocesan Director of Vocations with residence at St. Ann, Coppell. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Ann, Coppell.

Father Edwin Leonard appointed pastoral administrator, St. Ann, Coppell. Formerly pastoral administrator, St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney, and Holy Family Quasi Parish, Van Alstyne, and Diocesan Director of Vocations.

Father Alfonse Nazzaro appointed pastoral administrator, Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch. Formerly pastoral administrator, All Saints, Dallas.

Father Jovita Okoli appointed pastoral administrator, All Saints, Dallas. Formerly parochial vicar, All Saints, Dallas.

Father Daniel Rendon appointed pastoral administrator, San Juan Diego, Dallas. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Cecilia, Dallas.

Father Ramiro Alvarez appointed parochial vicar, St. Ann, Coppell. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Anthony, Wylie.

Father Garrett Bockman appointed parochial vicar, All Saints, Dallas. Father Bockman been working toward completing his STL Degree at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. since his ordination in 2020.

Father Samuel Martinez appointed parochial vicar, St. Ann, Coppell.

Father Martinez was ordained on June 5, 2021.

Father Juan Torres appointed parochial vicar, San Juan Diego, Dallas. Father Torres was ordained on June 5, 2021.

Father Felipe Vives appointed parochial vicar, St. Joseph, Richardson. Father Vives was ordained on June 5, 2021.

NORTHEASTERN DEANERY

Father Luca Simbula, until now pastoral administrator, was installed as pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church on May 2, 2021.

Father Robinson Agbadugo appointed parochial vicar of Sacred Heart, Rowlett. Father Agbadugo is a priest of the Diocese of Ekwulobia in the Anambra State, Nigeria.

Father Abraham Thomas appointed pastor, St. Mary Malankara, Mesquite by his bishop. Father Thomas will be residing at Divine Mercy of Our Lord, Mesquite. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Jude, Allen.

Father Thinh Ba Doan, C.Ss.R., assigned parochial vicar of Mother of Perpetual Help Vietnamese Parish, Dallas by his Religious Superior. Father Doan will be new to the Diocese.

Father Steven Son Tran, C.Ss.R., has been assigned outside the Diocese of Dallas by his Religious Superior. Formerly parochial vicar of Mother of Perpetual Help Vietnamese Parish, Dallas.

NORTHERN DEANERY

Father Martin Castaneda, until now pastoral administrator, was to be installed as pastor of St. Mary, Sherman, and St. Francis of Assisi Quasi Parish, Whitesboro, on June 10, 2021.

Father Thomas Cloherty is retiring. Formerly pastor, Prince of Peace, Plano.

Father Michael Forge appointed pastor, Prince of Peace, Plano.Formerly pastor, Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch.

Father Jet Garcia appointed pastoral administrator, St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney, and Holy Family Quasi Parish, Van Alstyne. Formerly pastoral administrator, St. Ann, Kaufman.

Father Simeon Nwankwo assigned parochial vicar, St. Jude, Allen.Father Nwankwo is a priest of the Diocese of Ekwulobia in the Anambra State, Nigeria.

Father Francisco Orozco appointed parochial vicar, St. Anthony, Wylie. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Ann, Coppell.

Father Robert Brawanski, S.V.D., appointed parochial vicar, St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Edward, Dallas.

Father Joe Lee appointed parochial Vicar, St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco. Formerly on leave of absence.

Father Desmond Ndikum appointed parochial vicar, St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney and Holy Family Quasi, Van Alstyne. Father Ndikum was ordained on June 5, 2021.

Father Ricardo Regalado appointed parochial vicar, St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano. Father Regalado was ordained on June 5, 2021.

SOUTHEASTERN DEANERY

Fray Luis Arraiza, O.F.M.Cap., pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church reassigned outside of Dallas Diocese by his Religious Superior, effective July 15, 2021.

Father Pedro Romero Gutierrez, O.F.M.Cap., assigned pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and sacramental minister of Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos by his Religious Superior, effective July 15, 2021. Father Gutierrez is new to the diocese.

Father Roberto Vivero Rosales, O.F.M.Cap., assigned parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Sacramental Minister of Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos – St. Theresa Quasi Parish, Dallas, by his Religious Superior, effective July 15, 2021. Father Rosales is new to the diocese.

Father Artemio Patino appointed parochial vicar, Santa Clara of Assisi, Dallas. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco.

Father Ignacio Olvera appointed parochial vicar, St. Cecilia, Dallas. Formerly parochial vicar, St. Patrick, Dallas.

Father Angel Torres is returning to the Archdiocese of Mexico City, his home diocese. Formerly parochial vicar, Santa Clara of Assisi, Dallas.

SOUTHWESTERN DEANERY

Father Juan Carlos Marin, until now pastoral Administrator, was installed as pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Corsicana on June 6, 2021.

Father Jorge Rativa, O.P., appointed sacramental minister, Corpus Christi, Ferris; and Adjunct Spiritual Director, Holy Trinity Seminary, with residence at St. Albert Dominican Priory, Irving.