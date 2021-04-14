Answering the call to serve

On April 9, the seniors at Cistercian Preparatory School gathered with their Form Master, Fr. Lawrence, Fr. Raphael, and Mr. Dorn for a service project to plant 77 trees to replace those damaged in the October 2019 tornado. RETREET, an organization founded by Cistercian alumnus Grady McGahan, which provides disaster relief to communities by replanting trees and educating the public about environmental stewardship, facilitated this day of giving back to the community. Cistercian also gave special thanks to alumnus Paul Tomaso and his company, Living Earth Technology, for donating the mulch for this project.