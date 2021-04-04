My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

For many of us, the past year perhaps has felt like an extremely long Lenten season filled with the forced penance of sadness, prayer and restrictions. Through those struggles and challenges, we have desperately needed a time of hope. Now, more than ever before, we need Easter.

But, as we celebrate the joyous news of our Savior’s Resurrection, we must also recall the suffering and death of Jesus on Good Friday. The Cross can never be forgotten, even during the joy of Christ’s victory over sin and death.

For us, too, there have been crosses to bear, the heartbreaking losses of the past year. But, amid those crosses, the Risen Lord renews our strength and the confidence that God will never abandon us. The gift of the Resurrection is instead the victory over all the world’s evil. It is the hope and promise of the triumph we share when through Christ’s sacrifice and Resurrection we live with him in new life.

As we celebrate our Risen Savior and his saving grace, let us strive to live as he did, serving others with love and generosity. Let us raise our voices to proclaim as the angel did on that first Easter, “Alleluia, Jesus Christ is Risen.” Blessings to you and your loved ones. Christ lives! Happy Easter!

Faithfully in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas