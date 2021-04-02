Father Gollob: This Holy Week, listen to what Jesus teaches us

By Father Timothy Gollob

Special to The Texas Catholic

Celebrating the liturgies of Passion Week presented many hidden treasures if we had just listened closely to the Gospel readings. Think about the bystanders on the street as Jesus came riding in on a burro. Would you have grabbed a branch and shouted out his name? Jesus, Hosanna!

How about the fellow who lent the burro to The Apostles? Did he ask for a deposit? Was his liability insurance enough to cover any unforeseen incidents?

And think of the feelings of the guy who had an upper room all furnished and supplied with things for his own Seder dinner. Was he a disciple of Jesus and mighty proud to be of help to his teacher?

Later, Jesus and his apostles would go out into the darkness of an olive garden down in a valley. The Twelve were stuffed and drowsy and they needed a siesta more than another prayer session. After all, what could go wrong?

And what was going on with Peter when he cut the ear off of one of the servants of the high priest? Jesus quickly pasted it back on. Maybe he was telling his chief disciple that he needed to listen more closely to the teaching about avoiding violence!

And Mark has to tell us about the youth who was in his pajamas. He heard a commotion and was checking it out. Some say that it was Mark himself who was making a venture into apostleship. Hooray for the curiosity and boldness of the young!

And we have to keep score on the ones who walked the walk with Jesus up to Mount Calvary. It seems like the women and young John were not afraid to be counted as his friends. Where were the others? Where would you have been?

Passion has two meanings. One is that of great physical and mental suffering. The other is a deep and lasting love for a person or a vocation or a cause.

Jesus’s great passion was a thirst for mercy and justice.

The Gospel…the Good News…we heard it there…No matter what our sins, the Good Shepherd wants us in paradise with him.

Father Timothy Gollob is a retired priest of the Diocese of Dallas, who served Holy Cross Catholic Church for more than 50 years.