Diocese issues important notice regarding Ash Wednesday

Due to the extreme weather and dangerous road conditions, many parishes in the Diocese of Dallas have already announced they are closed and that Ash Wednesday services are cancelled. Others will make the decision Wednesday morning. Many churches will distribute ashes at the end of Masses on Sunday. Catholics should check with their parish for details.

Ash Wednesday is not a Holy Day of Obligation. While it is an important observance for Catholics, safety is a great concern at this time. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. It is a day when the Church calls Catholics to observe abstinence and fasting so long as they are able to do so.

Lent is a season of fasting and reflection in spiritual preparation for Easter. Visit the Diocese of Dallas website for more details at www.cathdal.org.