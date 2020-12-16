The Spirit of Giving

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Eighth grader Jack Freeman, left, and his brother sophomore Luke Freeman, right, carry bags full of toys as the brothers and other students from Jesuit College Preparatory School distributed Christmas gifts at Santa Clara Catholic Parish in Dallas, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The Angels of Charity and Archangels Men’s Network, auxiliary groups of Catholic Charities Dallas, spearheaded the gift distribution along with the assistance from Jesuit students on Saturday morning. (Ben Torres/Special Contributor)

On Dec. 12, the Angels of Charity – women’s auxiliary for Catholic Charities Dallas – held their annual Christmas Distribution to provide gifts to families in need. This year, along with help from staff, donors, and volunteers, the Angels distributed gifts to 526 families. Bishop Edward J. Burns and Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly were also in attendance greeting families at the event.

Many children decorated signs expressing their gratitude to the Angels and Catholic Charities.

Due to COVID19, families remained in their cars throughout the distribution as the CCD team placed gifts in the trunk of the vehicles. Gifts were provided by donors of Catholic Charities Dallas via contactless shopping. Nearly 60 percent of gifts purchased for the distribution were done so online whereas, in previous years, gifts were directly given to the CCD team for distribution.

For information on the Angels of Charity, visit ccdallas.org/angels.

Related Posts

© 2013-2019 The Texas Catholic Publishing Company. All rights reserved.