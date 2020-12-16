The Spirit of Giving

On Dec. 12, the Angels of Charity – women’s auxiliary for Catholic Charities Dallas – held their annual Christmas Distribution to provide gifts to families in need. This year, along with help from staff, donors, and volunteers, the Angels distributed gifts to 526 families. Bishop Edward J. Burns and Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly were also in attendance greeting families at the event.

Many children decorated signs expressing their gratitude to the Angels and Catholic Charities.

Due to COVID19, families remained in their cars throughout the distribution as the CCD team placed gifts in the trunk of the vehicles. Gifts were provided by donors of Catholic Charities Dallas via contactless shopping. Nearly 60 percent of gifts purchased for the distribution were done so online whereas, in previous years, gifts were directly given to the CCD team for distribution.

For information on the Angels of Charity, visit ccdallas.org/angels.