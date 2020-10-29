Father Gollob: What are you doing for God’s vineyard?

By Father Timothy Gollob

Special to The Texas Catholic

The vineyard of the Lord is the House of Israel. The fires in California and Colorado are destroying the wineries in the Napa Valley and are making mountain retreats to go up in flame. Ecologists are stressing that the destroying fires are a result of climate change.

Still farmers are making many bales of hay to get their herds through the coming winter. Leaves are dancing down from the trees. Pecans will be ready to harvest soon.

This is a good time to take stock in our stewardship of the Earth. The feast of St. Francis has recently been celebrated. It is a time for reflecting on what our relationship to nature might be. Does it add to the problem or does it help to solve the danger we are experiencing?

The Bible tells us that the People of Israel are the vineyard of the Lord. In the writings of the prophets we are taught that the Creator loved the world and constructed a vineyard with good species of grapes. All the proper fences and buildings were constructed to insure that a great harvest would be given to God.

But that plan was frustrated by bitter grapes invading the vineyard. The protections around it were torn down. Weeds and thorns took over the trelisis. New tenants were hired.

We are those new tenants who have responded to our call that we will be the ones to care for this world of goodness.

But some of us said that we would go and prepare for a great harvest and then we abandoned the project. Others of us said we were too occupied with life and had to decline the invitation, but then we repented and went to work for the saving of the walls and presses and vines.

What are you doing for God’s Vineyard?

Father Timothy Gollob is a retired priest for the Diocese of Dallas. He served as pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Oak Cliff for more than 50 years.