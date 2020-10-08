Bishop Seitz tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines self

EL PASO — Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso is self-quarantining at his home after a test taken Oct. 3 indicated he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He will remain quarantined until a subsequent test is negative.

Bishop Seitz, a former auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Dallas, developed a low-grade fever, also Oct. 3, leading to the test. His doctors advised the result may be due to an unrelated sinus infection, which can lead to false-positives for the coronavirus.

An undated statement issued by the diocese and posted on its website said Bishop Seitz had not shown any other symptoms and had no fever.

“I am grateful that my fever is gone and have no other symptoms. I am now joining the thousands of other El Pasoans under quarantine and working remotely from home,” Bishop Seitz said in a statement.

“Please pray for all those in our community and throughout the world currently afflicted with this virus, especially for those who are hospitalized,” he added. “May God grant healing to the sick, peace to the dying, strength to health care workers, wisdom to our leaders and the courage to reach out to all in love.”