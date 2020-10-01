Virtual rosary Oct. 7 aims to unite Catholics in ‘moment of prayer’ for nation

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON — The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has called for a “moment of prayer” to unite Catholics across the country at a time when there is “much unrest and uncertainty” in the United States, said a Sept. 30 USCCB news release.

To that end, the USCCB will host a virtual rosary event Oct. 7, which is the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, who is the USCCB’s president, has invited several bishops, representing the various geographical regions of the United States, to pray a part of the rosary.

The event will premiere on the USCCB’s YouTube channel and its Facebook page at 3 p.m. Eastern time (12 p.m. Pacific time) on Oct. 7.

“The faithful are encouraged to join in this prayerful moment of unity for our country, to seek healing and to ask Our Lady, on her feast, to pray for us and help lead us to Jesus,” the USCCB release said.

Catholics are “encouraged to share where they are praying from, to post a photo of their rosary and to leave a prayer intention for our country,” it said.

The USCCB will be using the hashtag #RosaryForAmerica on its social media. Social media graphics in both English and Spanish can be downloaded from the USCCB’s web page: https://www.usccb.org/rosary-america.