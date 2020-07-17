Dallas Catholic Schools Office releases statement on plans to reopen in fall

The Texas Catholic

Editor’s note: This story updates information in the July 17 print edition to reflect guidelines and decisions made after press time.

On July 17, Dallas Catholic Schools Superintendent Matt Vereecke released the following statement, addressing the reopening of schools this fall in light of health and safety guidelines concerning COVID-19.

“Since May, the Catholic Schools Office and the Diocesan Catholic Schools have been developing health and safety protocols that will allow in-person classes to resume safely this fall. These plans have been vetted and comply with rigorous standards and recommendations from health experts on how to keep students, teachers and staff safe,” Vereecke said in the statement.

Vereecke said the Dallas Catholic Schools office is aware of the Dallas County order as well as the Texas Attorney General’s letter regarding the start of in-person classes, and is reviewing all options.

“Parents will be hearing from their local schools within the next week with their revised plans for the fall and next steps. The Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools will continue in our mission to form Saints and Scholars in all that we do,” Vereecke said in the statement. “We are thankful for the partnership and patience of parents, teachers and students as the best and safest path forward for diocesan schools is determined.”

In an interview from July 13 featured in the July 17 print edition of The Texas Catholic, Vereecke discussed options and plans previously being discussed for reopening Dallas Catholic Schools. Those proposals were contingent upon local and state guidelines at the time.

On July 16, Dallas County health officials announced that all public and private schools in the county must keep classrooms closed through Sept. 7. The mandate prohibited the schools from reopening for “on-campus, face-to-face instruction” through Labor Day.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is available.