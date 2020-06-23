JPII adds 22 Academic All-State nominees from spring season

Submitted to The Texas Catholic

Despite a shortened Spring athletics season, John Paul II High School added 22 Academic All-State award winners to its list. Baseball (5), Golf (3), Softball (2), Tennis (4), and Track (8) all nominated athletes with 3.5+ GPAs to the TAPPS office, making it the first time the Cardinals have had more than 20 Academic All-State winners in a single season. In all, JPII honored 45 Academic All-State athletes this year, an all-time high breaking last year’s previous record of 37.

“Our goal in the athletic department is to build championship student athletes in three areas: Formation, Academics, & Athletics,” Athletic Director George Teague said about the Cardinals excelling both as students and as athletes. “The highlight of my time as the athletic director is that for two years now we have broken records with our numbers of Academic All-State athletes. Competition in the classroom is just as important as competing on the field and courts.”

Baseball

Collins, Carson-SR

Lee, Trajan-JR

Raber, Thomas-SR

Skinner, Zeke-JR

Stokes, Parker-SR

Boys Golf

Price, Sutton-SR

Rigby, Will-SR

Girls Golf

Taylor, Caroline-SR



Softball

Childers, Grace-JR

Samler, Sammi-JR

Boys Tennis

Garcia, Roberto-SR

Girls Tennis

Hikspoors, Alisha-SR

Slate, Olivia-JR

Vo, Emily-SR

Boys Track

Harris, Antonio-SR

Quinn, Daniel-SR

Standridge Griffin-SR

Girls Track

Breedijk, Caroline-SR

Kent Ayan-SR

King, Olivia-SR

Romero-Garza, Regina-SR

Thomas, Kendall-SR