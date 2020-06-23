Father Gollob: A better normal for all

By Father Timothy Gollob

Special to The Texas Catholic

In the Old Covenant book of Ecclesiastes there is a wonderful exhortation about how to approach all the activities of life. There is a time for everything under the sun. One event follows another in a beautiful sequence of exaltation and of grief.

There is a time to be born and a time to die. I am reminded of my roots every time I celebrate Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. From 1934 these two were my mentors. In the doctor’s office I am also reminded of my birth day as I have to have the correct date before they will disclose my.medical information.

There is a time to plant and a time uproot. I have always had a garden from the days of planting sweet potatoes in Tyler to having a cucumber vine in Washington, D.C. to having an asparagus jungle in Dallas. But there has come the time to dig the yams and harvest the cucumbers and transplant the asparagus roots.

The Teacher also tells us that there is a time to weep and a time to laugh. We have seen a lot of weeping and wailing during the past months of cautionary actions to avoid the coronavirus. But can rejoice in the fact that we have come together as family to pray and to play and to learn. The hope that we have now is that we will emerge from this pandemic with a new normal.

A better normal where we play and pray and give attention to the needs and aspirations of all.

Father Timothy Gollob is the pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Oak Cliff.