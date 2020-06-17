Phase 3 of diocese re-opening plan announced

The Diocese of Dallas continues the process by which its 77 churches will incrementally open to welcome back the 1.3 million Catholics in the nine counties it serves. Taking into consideration the guidance of civil and health authorities, and with the support of the bishop’s priest leadership council, the Diocese of Dallas continues the process of opening in phases, allowing for the ability to re-evaluate the process as necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of the community. This process is occurring in four phases, with each phase building upon the last. With this decree, Phase Three begins.

The celebration of public Sunday Masses may resume on June 28. Even when Sunday Mass is available, the faithful will remain dispensed from any obligation to attend Mass on Sunday. Live Streaming of Sunday Mass will also continue. Please see the decree below for more information.

