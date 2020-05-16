St. John Paul II National Shrine’s events mark pope’s 100th birthday

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON — St. John Paul II, the longest reigning pope in modern history, was born May 18, 1920, and the national shrine in Washington dedicated to the pontiff will celebrate the centennial of his birth with a series of virtual events May 16-22.

The St. John Paul II National Shrine had originally planned several in-person events, including an academic-style symposium, but adjusted its celebration to an exclusively virtual format because of the COVID-19 impact.

One of the highlights is the pontiff’s biographer George Weigel will lead an installment of the “Shrine Webinar Series” titled “Centennial Celebration of St. John Paul II’s Birth” at 6 p.m. (Eastern time). The webinar will be available at this Zoom link. It also will be available on YouTube.

A centennial Mass will be celebrated May 18 at noon (Eastern time) with a homily focused on St. John Paul. The same day there will be a Divine Mercy chaplet and reflection at 3 p.m., with the praying of the rosary at 8 p.m., which is co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Supreme Office.

Other scheduled events include: