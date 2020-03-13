Diocese of Dallas churches, schools to close for 2 weeks

By David Sedeño

The Texas Catholic

Mass and other activities at 79 Dallas Catholic churches will be canceled and 33 Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools will close for two weeks in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced at a news conference on March 13.

That means that through March 30, daily and Sunday Masses will be canceled, as well as activities at the parishes. Classes at schools that operate under the auspices of the Diocese of Dallas will be closed through March 27. Most of the Diocese of Dallas schools already have Spring Break scheduled for March 16-20. That would mean an additional week off, with some of those campuses converting the second week of closure to their online academic protocols.

Bishop Burns said that the decision to cancel Masses, close the parishes and the schools through near the end of the month came after a meeting on March 13 with the Presbyteral Council, a group of pastors from throughout the nine-county diocese. Many churches may still be open so that individuals may enter for Eucharistic Adoration or silent prayer.

The bishop said he could have dispensed with the obligation for the faithful in the diocese to attend Mass, but believed that many would still come to Mass.

“In order for all the Catholic faithful to live in peace and to live without any anxiety, as well as to remove any conflicted consciences of whether or not they should attend Mass these days, as the shepherd of the diocese and out of affection for the faithful, I make this decision so that they remain healthy and strong,” he said.

“Taking into account that large gatherings are a factor in the spread of this disease, to eliminate the spread, we need to eliminate the large gatherings,” the bishop said.

The diocese joins several other dioceses across the country in curtailing its Masses, public gatherings and celebrations, and school academic and extra-curricular activities in effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

The closure of the parishes means that the usual Sunday offerings, used to pay staff and other parish expenses, would be impacted. Bishop Burns asked that parishioners remain committed to their parish giving and that it could be done via online portals or that checks could be sent in via mail.

Additionally, during Lent, many parishes sponsor Friday night meals, such as Lenten fish fry dinners and those may also be canceled.

A day earlier, on March 12, Bishop Burns had issued a decree that gave dispensation for Sunday Mass to those over 60; those with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and cancer; those with compromised immune system; and to those considered at-risk.

The bishop offered prayerful suggestions for those who cannot attend Mass such as devoting oneself to prayer and reflection, Lenten meditations, reading scripture, praying the rosary or novenas and other Catholic devotions. Mass will also be livestreamed from the cathedral every Sunday in both English and Spanish.

“In the Catholic tradition, we always identify the family as the domestic church,” he said. “It is in the family that parents hand on the faith to the next generation. I want the families to use these days to come together in prayer. We recognize that good can come out of adversity.

“Hopefully our families will grow stronger and be intentional in charting a course of action to ensure they grow stronger in faith and in their relationship with Jesus Christ,” he said.

The announcement comes on the heels of parish and diocesan school and several private Catholic schools in Dallas closing their campuses earlier in the week.

Two Dallas Catholic school campuses and a parish have closed school and Diocese of Dallas officials said Wednesday.

Officials at St. Rita Catholic Church and School community and Ursuline Academy of Dallas announced early on March 11 that their campuses would be closed after a person showing symptoms of COVID-19 had come into contact with individuals at those school and church communities.

Later that day, officials at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas and Cistercian Preparatory School in Irving also announced that they would be closed for the remainder of the week. Those private schools also are observing Spring Break from March 16-20. The decision on whether their campuses remain closed an additional week and perhaps switch to online protocols would be determined by each of their administrations.