Ash Wednesday services

A listing of Mass times and services offered on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, by parishes within the Diocese of Dallas:

All Saints

Masses at parish: 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Mass at school: 8 a.m.

Blessed Sacrament

Masses: 8 a.m, noon (bilingual), 5 p.m. (Spanish), 7 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgies of the Word (all in Spanish): 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Masses: 8 a.m., noon, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgies of the Word: 9:30 a.m. (Spanish), 11 a.m., 3 p.m. (Spanish)

Christ the King

Masses: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. followed by distribution of ashes. Distribution of ashes only at noon.

Church of the Incarnation, Irving

Masses: 12:05 p.m., 5 p.m.

Cistercian Abbey, Irving

Conventual Mass: 6:30 a.m.

Divine Mercy of Our Lord, Mesquite

Masses: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon (Spanish), 4 p.m. (Spanish), 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgies of the Word in St. Faustina Hall: 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Spanish), 8 p.m., 9 p.m. (Spanish)

Dominican Priory of St. Albert the Great, Irving

Conventual Mass: 8 a.m.

Epiphany Quasi-Parish, Italy

Mass with Imposition of Ashes: 5 p.m. (bilingual)

Good Shepherd, Garland

Masses: 6:30 a.m. (Spanish), 8 a.m. (all-school), 12:10 p.m. (bilingual), 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Holy Cross

Masses: 7:30 a.m.(VAMC Chapel), 11:30 a.m.

Scripture service: 6 p.m. with imposition of ashes until 8 p.m.

Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving

Masses: 8 a.m. (all-school), noon, 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Holy Family, Van Alstyne

Masses: 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. (Spanish)

Holy Spirit, Duncanville

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgy of the Word: 4 p.m.

Immaculate Conception, Corsicana

Masses: 8:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Immaculate Conception, Grand Prairie

Masses: 8 a.m., noon (Spanish), 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish, in gym)

Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch

English Masses: 8:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Spanish Masses: 7:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Liturgy of the Word in English: 2 p.m.

Liturgy of the Word in Spanish: 10 a.m., 11a.m., 3 p.m., 9 p.m.

Mater Dei

Blessing of Ashes, Low Mass and Distribution of ashes: 6 a.m.

Masses with distribution of ashes: 12:15 p.m. (Low Mass), 7 p.m. (Sung Mass)

Our Lady of Angels, Allen

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 7 p.m.

Prayer Services: noon, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall

Masses: 8:40 a.m., noon (bilingual), 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgy of the Word: 4 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Masses: 8 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgies of the Word (in Spanish): noon, 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace, Plano

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8:10 a.m. (all-school), noon, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Plano

Mass: 7:30 p.m.

San Juan Diego

Mass: noon, imposition of ashes starts at 5 p.m., every 30 minutes at church and chapel

Santa Clara of Assisi

Masses: 8 a.m., noon (bilingual), 5 p.m. (bilingual), 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgy of the Word and distribution of ashes each hour.

SMU Catholic Center

Mass with distribution of ashes: 6:30 p.m.

Prayer services with distribution of ashes: 7 a.m., noon (Ecumenical prayer), 3 p.m.

All Services will take place at Perkins Chapel on SMU’s campus.

St. Ann, Coppell

Masses: 7 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 6 p.m. (Spanish, assembly room), 7:15 p.m. (Compline Prayer in Chapel), 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Note: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ashes will be available for individual distribution in chapel for those unable to attend posted Mass times.

St. Ann, Kaufman

Masses: 8:30 a.m. 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Ashes only: noon

St. Anthony, Wylie

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Services with ashes: noon, 4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine

Masses: 7:30 a.m. (Cristo Rey Dallas), noon (Spanish), 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgy of the Word: 10 a.m. (bilingual)

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Masses: 8 a.m. (school), 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgy of the Word: Noon

St. Cecilia

Masses: 6 a.m. (bilingual), 8 a.m. (school), 4:15 p.m. (bilingual), 5:30 p.m., 7:30 pm. (Spanish)

St. Edward

Masses: 8 a.m. (Spanish), noon, 5:30 p.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. (bilingual, in chapel)

Liturgies of the Word: 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano

Masses: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (in parish hall)

Prayer services: 4:30 p.m. (Children’s Liturgy), 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

Masses at parish: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. (St. Elizabeth of Hungary all-school), 10 a.m. (Bishop Dunne all-school), 12:05 p.m., 7 p.m.

Mass at St. Joseph’s Residence: 9:30 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco

Masses in Church: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

Masses in Great Hall: 7:15 p.m. (Spanish)

Word Services in Church: 8:15 p.m. (Spanish)

Word Services in Great Hall: 12:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster

Masses: 8 a.m., noon (Spanish), 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro

Mass: 6 p.m. (bilingual)

St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m.

Liturgies of the Word: Noon, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

St. John Nepomucene, Ennis

Masses with Imposition of Ashes: 6:30 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Celebration of the Word with imposition of ashes: 5 p.m.

St. Joseph, Richardson

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. (all-school Mass), noon (Communion service), 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Joseph, Waxahachie

Masses: 8 a.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. (Spanish)

Distribution of Ashes Only: noon

St. Jude Chapel

Masses: 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Communion Service: 5:15 p.m.

St. Jude, Allen

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., noon, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Liturgy of the Word: 3:30 p.m.

St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. (Spanish), 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish), 9 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Martin of Tours, Forney

Mass: 8:30 a.m.

Liturgies of the Word: 6:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary, Sherman

Masses at St. Mary: 8 a.m.

Masses at St. Anne: 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Mary of Carmel

Masses: 8 a.m. (all-school), 5 p.m. (Spanish), 7 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Michael the Archangel, Garland

Mass times: 8 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. (readings/distribution of ashes), 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie

Communion services: 6:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. (Spanish)

Masses: 8 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney

Masses: 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. (Spanish), 8 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Monica

Masses: 6:45 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. (all-school), 7 p.m. (Spanish)

Liturgies of the Word: noon, 5:30 p.m.

St. Patrick, Dallas

Masses: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. (all-school Mass), noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (bilingual)

St. Patrick, Denison

Masses: noon, 6 p.m.

St. Paul the Apostle, Richardson

Masses: 8 a.m. (all-school), 12:10 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Philip the Apostle

Liturgies of the Word: 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. (Spanish, in gym), 6 p.m. (Spanish, in gym), 7 p.m. (Spanish, in gym), 7:30 p.m. (Spanish in gym)

Masses: 8 a.m. (all-school, in gym), 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Spanish),

St. Pius X

Masses: 6:15 a.m., 8 a.m. (all-school), noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. 8 p.m. (Spanish), 8 p.m. in parish hall (Spanish)

St. Rita

Masses: 6:25 a.m., 8 a.m. (all-school), 12:10 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (bilingual)

St. Thomas Aquinas

Masses: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. (all-school Mass), noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Please check with your local parish for additional information about Ash Wednesday activities.