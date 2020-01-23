Catholic Schools Week Calendars

The following is a listing of Catholic Schools Week activities submitted by Catholic schools within the Diocese of Dallas:

All Saints

Fri., Jan. 24: “I love Catholic Schools because…” cards from each student. Teacher door decoration. Catholic Charities food collection.

Sun., Jan. 26: 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Masses. Pancake breakfast following Masses in Fellowship Hall.

Mon., Jan. 27: Poster contest. Teacher jean day. Spirit wear and jeans, cozy socks and slippers for students and teachers. Breakfast for lunch for students. Provided dessert for students. Angelus at 11:45 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Learn Day. Crazy Hair Day for students. Living rosary for selected grades. Religion Bowl at Prince of Peace. Angelus at 11:45 a.m. Spirit wear for Pre-K through third grade. Students showcase their talents in Social Studies class. Family dinner, 6 p.m. HSA meeting, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Succeed Day. Spirit Day for grades 4-5. Career Day Speakers. Living rosary for selected grades. Angelus at 11:45 a.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Lead Day. Spirit wear for middle school. Musician Tony Melendez performance. Angelus 11:45 a.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: All-school Mass. Teacher breakfast. Living rosary for Middle School during Guidance. Catholic Charities food collection.

Bishop Dunne

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Students attend Mass at their parishes in uniform.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic School-Bishop Dunne charity basketball game, 6:30 p.m. Admission is four canned goods or $2.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Spirit dress day.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Nation. All-school Mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Vocation panels for students, 9:30-10:15 a.m. for grades 6-9 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for grades 10-12.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Faculty/Staff/Student Family Feud trivia game sponsored by student council, 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Lynch

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Families. BL House System student leaders distribute donuts, coffee and car decals to parents, 7:45-8:15 a.m. Providing station for students to write thank you notes to parents, grandparents, etc. for the gift of Catholic education, 11:25-11:55 a.m.

Tues, Jan. 28: Celebrating Students/Belonging. All-school Mass with Bishop Edward J. Burns, 11 a.m. Administrators serve a sweet treat to students during lunches. Leyden Lecture Series, Monuments Men Foundation, 4 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Faculty/Staff. BL Parents Assocation treats faculty and staff to a latte bar.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Alumni. A day-long recognition of Bishop Lynch alumni.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Community/Service. Recognition of Dallas Police Department.

Sat., Feb. 1: Bishop Lynch MobilePack benefitting Feed My Starving Children

Christ the King

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish & Community. CKS student council speaks at Mass in uniform. Letters of gratitude written by students to the parishioners will be in Sunday bulletins. CKS students wear uniforms to Mass.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating CKS Faculty & Staff: Free dress day and appreciation breakfast for faculty and staff. Halls, doors and cafeteria decorated with Catholic Schools Week theme, “Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.” Free dress day for students who wore uniforms to Sunday Mass.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating CKS Parents. Student council members distribute prayer cards during morning carpool. Diocesan Religion Bee. 4K through third grade parents join students for lunch. First grade geography state presentations. Upper school science fair projects judged. Faculty lunch provided.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating CKS Families. Third-grade talent show, 9 a.m. Faculty lunch provided. Fourth through eighth grade parents join students for lunch. Science fair for fourth-eighth grades in CKS community center. Homework Holiday for students. Students perform acts of service for/with parents.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating CKS Students. Spirit Day. Students share their service experience.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Vocations. 8 a.m. all-school Mass. Gifts delivered to Msgr. Donald Zimmerman and deacons. Science fair and art contest winners announced. Pep rally followed by eighth-graders vs. faculty basketball game, 2 p.m.

Good Shepherd

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Students will serve as altar servers and lectors and sing in the choir during the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Students wear school uniforms. Parent-Teacher Organization serves food in cafeteria after all Masses.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Free dress day for students who wore uniforms to Mass. Students participate in random acts of kindness.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Nation. Prayer for nation’s leaders. Goodies with Grandparents, 7:45 a.m. New family open house, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Perot Museum “Atmospheric Adventure” for grades 2-8, 2 p.m. Book fair in gym after school.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Students. “Wacky Backwards Day” and no homework. Class spirit cheers and dances after morning prayer. Talent show, 1:30 p.m. Book fair after school.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Our Vocations. Students focus on ways to use God-given gifts by exploring vocations and creating spiritual bouquets for those in religious vocations. Students wear spirit shirts with jeans. Parents and Community Friends Morning Tea,8 a.m. Teachers vs. eighth-graders volleyball game, 2 p.m. Parent-Teacher Organization meeting and Open House, 6:30 p.m. Book fair in gym during Open House.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Our Faculty and Staff. Mass, 8 a.m. Teacher appreciation breakfast after Mass. Eighth-graders present annual “Recycling Fashion Show,” 10 a.m. Noon dismissal.

Holy Family

Sun., Jan.26: Celebrating Our Parish. All-school Mass, 10 a.m. Open house, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Muffins with Mom, 7:15-8 a.m. Community Service Day. Lunch with first responders, 11 a.m. Parent lunch, grades 1-3, noon. Cards for seniors.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Donuts for Dad, 7:15-8 a.m. Nation Day. Pre-K parent lunch, 11 a.m. Discovery Day. Fire House Walk.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Nation. Career Day. Parent lunch, grades 4-5, 11:45 a.m. Musician Tony Melendez presentation, 1 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Students wear “crazy clothes” as part of Student Appreciation Day. Parent lunches, grades 6-8, 11:30 p.m. Science fair judging. All-school program, 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Mass and science fair awards, 8 a.m. Science fair presentations, 10-11:30 a.m. Buddy Class, 9 a.m. College Dress Day. Noon dismissal.

Holy Trinity

Sun., Jan. 26: Open house, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students asked to wear formal Mass uniform.

Mon., Jan. 27: Open house, 8:30-11 a.m. Student Appreciation Day activities, 2 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Spirit Dress Day and Buddy Time.

Wed., Jan. 29: Patriotic rosary, 2 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Parent Appreciation and Cards to Firefighters due. Math Family Fun Night, 5:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Priest Appreciation, Holy Trinity Catholic School Trivia and early dismissal.

Immaculate Conception

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parishes. Students attend Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Grand Prairie to sing with choir.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. First Responders Luncheon sponsored by National Junior Honor Society and faculty.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Blue and Gold Dress Day. Door decorations highlight Catholic Schools Week theme. Spirit rally in gym, 2:45 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Country. Red, White and Blue Dress Day. Living rosary in gym, 8:30 a.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Mass at 8 a.m. with special blessing for parents and grandparents. Grandparents Day celebration during lunches.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Volunteers and Sponsors. School talent show in gym, 10 a.m. Noon dismissal.

James L. Collins

Sat. and Sun., Jan. 25-26: Celebrating Our Parish. Students attend weekend Masses and pass out prayer cards after Masses.

Mon., Jan. 27: Proclamation of Catholic Schools Week, 8:30 a.m. Students write letters to parents thanking them for Catholic school education.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Staff, Parents and Volunteers. Reception, 10 a.m. in library. Open house, 4:30-6 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: JLCCS At Your Service. Kindergarten and first-graders help clean and straighten books at library, 10-10:45 a.m. Second- and third-graders deliver Valentines to nursing homes, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: JLCCS At Your Service, Part II. Fourth- and fifth-graders deliver goodies to Department of Public Safety officers and volunteer at Salvation Army, 9 a.m. Sixth- and seventh-graders deliver goodies to 2nd Street firehouse, 10 a.m. Eighth-graders visit Hope Center, 1 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Mass, Faithful and Fun Friday. Battle of the Hallway basketball tournament between seventh- and eighth-graders begins at 9:45 a.m. Navarro College basketball team assists.

John Paul II

Sat. and Sun., Jan. 25-26: Celebrating Your Parish. Students and Faculty visit parishes.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Your Community. Praise and worship ministry at school assembly at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic School with Deacon Jake Schroepfer. Students write letters to pastors and first responders during theology classes.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Your Students. Students write letters to pastors and first responders during theology classes. Coffee and snacks before school and during Cardinal Break.

Wed., Jan. 29: JPII High School 15th Anniversary all-school Mass, 10 a.m. Reception follows. Students participate in carpool and morning door duty at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic School.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating The Nation. First Responders’ Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers with Faculty Appreciation Day.

Mary Immaculate

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Alumni and Student Mass, 10:45 a.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Student Appreciation Day, 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Book fair, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Family Open House, 5-6:30 p.m. Book fair, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Nation. Parent Appreciation Day, 7:20-8 a.m. Book fair, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Staff Appreciation Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book fair, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Granparents Day Mass and Breakfast Tour, 7:45-11:30 a.m. Book fair, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Prince of Peace

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Students wear school uniform to Mass, 9 a.m. or 11:15 a.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Students who attended Mass in uniform may wear spirit shirt and jeans. Rosary for Parents, 8 a.m. Daily Mass for parents followed by coffee and donuts, 9 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Rev. Thomas Cloherty Diocese of Dallas Religion Scholars Bowl, 8 a.m. to noon.

Wed., Jan. 29: All-school Mass, 8:05 a.m. Living rosary, 9 a.m. Open house, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Serviam Night.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Musician Tony Melendez concert, 9 a.m. Clergy appreciation luncheon, 11:30 a.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Students wear Catholic Schools Week shirts. Mobile gourmet coffee caterer for faculty and staff, 7-8 a.m. Seventh-graders vs. faculty/alumni basketball game. Buck-a-Jeans Day to support Catholic Charities Dallas.

Santa Clara of Assisi

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Catholic Schools Sunday during and after Masses.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Open house, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charity basketball game vs. Bishop Dunne, 6:30 p.m. at Bishop Dunne.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Open house, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa Clara of Assisi Serving Others, 8 a.m. to noon.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Nation. Open house, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Talent show, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cardinal Farrell Community Center.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Open house, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Catholic trivia, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Catholic Schools Week Mass, 8 a.m. Open house, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eighth-graders vs. faculty volleyball game, 9:30-11 a.m. at Cardinal Farrell Community Center.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Sun., Jan. 26: We Love Our Parish Families. School Mass at 11 a.m. to kick off Catholic Schools Week. Student council and National Junior Honor Society members serve as readers and lectors. Students wear school uniforms to Mass.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Religion Bee. Hats Off To Kick Off CSW. Students wear cowboy boots and hats with uniforms. 100th Day of School celebration.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Perot Museum visit to campus, 9 a.m. (middle school) and 10:30 a.m. (pre-K3 through third grade). Crazy Sock Day. Students vs. faculty in volleyball and basketball, 2 p.m. Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating The Nation. Students wear red, white and blue attire and write letters to U.S. troops thanking them for their service. Lunch with families.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. All-school Mass, 8a.m. Fourth-grade Virtue of the Month student awards following Mass. Yo-yo demonstration for all grades, 10:30 a.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty and Staff. Spirit Dress Day. Gym and Games.

St. Cecilia

Sun., Jan. 26: 11 a.m. Mass followed by Open House for prospective families, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Student Appreciation Day. No homework. Students may wear jeans with spirit shirt and uniform shoes or sneakers. Students receive small gift at end of day.

Tues., Jan. 28: Career Day and Religion Scholars Competition. Students in Pre-K through eighth grade hear talks from various speakers on different careers. Religion Scholars Competition at Prince of Peace.

Wed., Jan. 29: Service Day for grades 4-8.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Teacher Appreciation Day. Breakfast for teachers and staff sponsored by student council. Students and parents are welcome to bring teacher gifts.

Fri., Jan. 31: Grandparents Day. Grandparents are invited to attend 8 a.m. Mass and visit classrooms. Light refreshments served after Mass.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Opening liturgy 10 a.m. Students who wear their uniforms to Mass receive a dress down day on Monday. Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Students. Prayer service. Dress down day for students who attended Sunday Mass in uniform. Game Day for students, who will rotate into different classes from 1:30-2:45 p.m. for various games. Catholic Schools Week Poster Contest.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Families. College Clean-up Day as students wear favorite college T-shirts with jeans and sneakers while serving the school by cleaning up the grounds. Taco Tuesday Family Appreciation Dinner, 6:30-8 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Community. Wear green shirt for STEM Fair Day. Fifth-grade Fundraising Dinner, 3-6 p.m. STEM Fair Family Night, 3:30-6 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Our Staff. First-third grade Spelling Bee, 8:30 a.m. in cafeteria. Wax Museum, 1 p.m. in gym. Teacher lunch.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Our Education: Mass, 8 a.m. Awards recognition, 9:15 a.m. in gym. Faculty vs. eighth-graders athletic competition. Scavenger hunt for all students. Early dismissal.

St. Joseph, Richardson

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Students represent school at Mass in uniform, 12:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating STREAM. STREAM Night and ice cream social including tours, ribbon cutting and blessing of new STREAM spaces by Father Jason Cargo, 6:30 p.m. Farewell to Korean student visitors. Book fair.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Priests and Staff. Parent-Teacher Organization hosts appreciation luncheon for priests and school staff, 11 a.m. Parents supervise recess. Book fair.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Students. Musician Tony Melendez concert, 9 a.m. Eighth-graders vs. faculty/priests volleyball game, 2 p.m. Book fair.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Our Parents. Notes to parents with special St. Joseph Catholic School gift. Book fair.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Our Families. All-school Mass, 8 a.m. Grandparents Day breakfast and special activities, 9 a.m. Book fair. Spirit Day. Early dismissal.

St. Joseph, Waxahachie

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Unity Mass, 10 a.m. Students wear uniforms.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Nation. First grade does National Anthem and prayer. Veteran visits. Students wear Red, White and Blue and camouflage.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Students receive St. Joseph Catholic School sticker. Religion Bowl at Prince of Peace. Extra recess. Desserts at lunch. No homework.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Community. All-school Day of Service. Wear spirit wear with jeans.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Deacon Michael Friske visits with students about vocations. Rosary for vocations, 2:15 in chapel. Spirit day dress.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Sticky notes for teachers, staff and volunteers. Open house, 9 a.m. to noon. Living museum, 9:30-11 a.m.

St. Mark the Evangelist

Fri., Jan. 24: Following all-school Mass, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society meets with students and school community to discuss annual service project, 9:15 a.m.

Sat. and Sun., Jan. 25-26: We Love Our Parish Families. Students represent school in uniform at St. Mark and area parish Masses. St. Mark fifth-grade choir sings at 9 a.m. Mass on Jan. 26. Class of 2019 portrait hung in hallway following 9 a.m. Mass.

Mon., Jan. 27: Kickoff To Catholic Schools Week. Students wear boots with uniforms to help “kick off” week’s activities. “Laps for Leukemia” begins in all P.E. classes. CSW assembly with Deacon Jake Schroepfer, president of John Paul II High School, 2:30 p.m. in Bacot Gym.

Tues., Jan. 28: We Love Our School Families. Open house for prospective families, 9-10 a.m. Family Day as families join students for lunch, classroom open houses and annual student art show, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students participate in Religion Scholars Bowl.

Wed., Jan. 29: We Love Our Teachers. Student-Teacher Switch Day as eighth-graders take place of teachers (preschool-fifth grade). Teacher appreciation lunch. Teacher appreciation fun.

Thur., Jan. 30: We Love Our Students. Dress down day for students. Treats sponsored by the Home and School Association served during lunch. Prize patrol visits classrooms. Pep rally honoring spring athletic teams. Eighth-graders vs. faculty volleyball game.

Fri., Jan. 31: We Love Our Community. Catholic Schools Week liturgy, 8:30 a.m. International Tasting Faire sponsored by middle school/student council. Noon dismissal.

St. Mary of Carmel

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Mass, 9 a.m. Open house featuring student-led tours, breakfast and Scholastic book fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. First Responders Thank You Breakfast, 8 a.m. Community service projects, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Students given gifts during carline, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Hourly prizes drawn.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Families. All-school Mass celebrating families, 8 a.m. Grandparents breakfast, 9 a.m. Family lunch with In N Out truck, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Seminarian lunch, noon. Career fair, 1-3 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Teacher breakfast, 7 a.m. Volunteers “Are Sweet” dessert bar, 8 a.m. to noon. Pep rally, 10 a.m.

St. Monica

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Open house, 10 a.m. to noon. Book fair.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Catholic Facts Competition, all day. Book fair.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Vocations panels, 1-2 p.m. and 2:15-3:15 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church. Family dinner, 6-8 p.m. Book fair.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Nation. Day of service, Pre-K through eighth grade, all day at St. Monica, North Texas Food Bank and Feed My Starving Children.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Living Rosary, 2:15 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church. Book fair.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Grandparents Day, 8 a.m. Book fair.

St. Patrick

Sat., Jan. 25: Celebrating Our Parish. Students and teachers serve at 5 p.m. Mass. Students wear school uniforms.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. 8 a.m. Mass coordinated by first through eighth grades. Sundaes on Monday in cafeteria. Students begin participation in service learning projects throughout the week.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Faith. Pajama Day. Catholic Scholar Bowl, 8:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace. St. Patrick Talent Show for grades 3-8, 2 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Faculty, Staff and Volunteers: Faculty and staff will host appreciation breakfast for parents, 7:30-9 a.m. Families show appreciation for faculty and staff. Teacher raffle. St. Patrick spirit day.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Our Students. Orange juice and donuts for students. Cafeteria serves “Students’ Favorite Menu.” Meet with Prayer Partners to play math board games, read, etc. Basketball intramurals for grades 7-8. Game day for grades K-8.

Fri., Jan. 31: College and Heaven. Mass coordinated by first through eighth grades with special blessing by priest and student collection to support St. Vincent de Paul Society/Prayer Partners. Wear favorite college t-shirt with uniform bottom. College-themed activities.

St. Paul the Apostle

Fri., Jan. 24: Grandparents Day. St. Paul Catholic School’s kickoff event to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.

Mon., Jan. 27: Community Leaders Luncheon. Yo-Yo Presentation, 2 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Open house, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Religion Scholars Bowl.

Wed., Jan. 29: Take Your Child to Lunch.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Day of Service.

Fri., Jan. 31: Faculty vs. eighth-graders volleyball game. Early dismissal.

St. Philip & St. Augustine

Sun., Jan 26: Celebrating Our Parish. Open house, 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book fair.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. Students write “thank-you” notes to parents throughout the day. Dress Like Your Parent Day. Book fair.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Vocations and Careers. Students write “thank-you” notes to a religious in the community throughout the day. Career Day. Book fair.

Wed., Jan. 29: Day of Service. $1 donut sale in morning. Spirit Day. Book fair.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Students and Grandparents. Grandparents Day with grandparents welcome to come to Mass and then visit the classrooms, 8-10:15 a.m. Afternoon at the movies. Free dress day for students. Book fair.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers. Bling Day, come to school “blinged out.” First through eighth grade Mass, 8 a.m. Early dismissal.

St. Pius X

Sat., Jan. 25: All-staff vigil Mass, 5 p.m. Parents and students invited. Students wear uniforms and recognized at Mass.

Mon., Jan. 27: Volunteer Appreciation Day. All-school Mass where volunteers are recognized. “Thank You” breakfast in Communion Hall for volunteers follows Mass.

<strong>Tues., Jan. 28: Prayer Service. All-school Divine Mercy Chaplet, 2:30 p.m. in church.

Wed., Jan. 29: Student Appreciation Day. Free dress for students. Parents eat lunch with child on campus. Teachers serve students during lunch a sundae bar for dessert.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Teacher Appreciation Day. Parent-Teacher Organization luncheon provided for staff and teachers. Volunteers cover classes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open House for potential new families, 6:30-8 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Our Parish Priest Appreciation Day. All-school Mass. “Thank You” baskets given to priests. Al-school Living Rosary, 2:15. Priests invited to lunch with students.

St. Rita

Sun., Jan. 26: Celebrating Our Parish. School spotlight at Mass, 9 a.m. Open house, 10 a.m. to noon.

Mon., Jan. 27: Celebrating Our Community. All-day bake sale and Jeans Day benefitting St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School. Students decorate treat baskets to send to civic and community leaders. First-eighth grade prayer service with reflection on service learning, 2:45 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 28: Celebrating Our Students. Crazy Dress Down Day. Cookies and hot chocolate at lunches. Winter sports pep rally, 2 p.m. Faculty vs. eighth-grade girls volleyball game, 2:30 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Nation. Patriotic Dress Day. Care packages and cards for troops. Patriotic music played throughout the day as bell transitions. Pre-K through first grade parent lunch visit.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Celebrating Vocations. Prayer Buddy Bingo. Benediction and clergy appreciation, 2 p.m. Second through fourth grade parent lunch visit.

Fri., Jan. 31: Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers with special recognition after Mass. Snack cart for teachers provided throughout day. Coffee bar for teachers, 7:15-8:30 a.m. All-school assembly, 2 p.m. Teacher Family Feud, 2:30 p.m. Fifth through eighth grade parent lunch visit.

St. Thomas Aquinas

Mon., Jan. 27: Succeed. Students bring non-perishable foods all week to support Archangels Food Drive. Votive Mass of St. Thomas Aquinas with all-school Mass, 9:30 a.m. Class activities (Growth to Succeed). School picture taen.

Tues., Jan. 28: Vocation Awareness Day. Religion Scholars Bowl. Religion classes focus on St. Thomas Aquinas. Students receive St. Thomas Aquinas holy card. Guest speaker at Lower School.

Wed., Jan. 29: Lead. NJHS induction of new seventh- and eighth-graders, 9:30 a.m. LEAD activity with students. Parent’s association sponsors faculty appreciation lunch.

Thurs., Jan. 30: Learn. Student appreciation day. Multi-age group lessons with eighth-graders visiting Lower School. Upper School Grandparents Open House, 6 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31: Upper School service projects. Lower School Grandparents Day. Early dismissal.

Ursuline Academy

Mon., Jan. 27: Global Sisterhood Day

Tues., Jan. 28: Student Appreciation Day

Wed., Jan. 29: Patron Saint Day including an all-school Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns

Thurs., Jan. 30: Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day

Fri., Jan. 31: Ursuline Academy Celebrates, featuring a school-wide pep rally