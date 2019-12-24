Bishop Burns: A time of joy

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This is such a special time of the year when we celebrate the humble birth in Bethlehem of the Baby Jesus who was Christ the King. How grateful we are that God sent His only Son to teach and save us! Today, we continue to wonder at that amazing gift of saving love for us that began in that stable.

As you know, the past year has been filled with many blessings and trials. I appreciate more than I can say your continued devotion to Jesus in the Eucharist and your support and fidelity to our Catholic faith and the Diocese of Dallas. I am so grateful for our beautifully diverse Diocese and the good people who make up our local Church.

As you gather with your loved ones this Christmas, I ask that you please pray for the poor, the fearful, and those who are away from family this holiday, or, are in harm’s way especially our troops in armed service and first responders. Let us also pray for our Holy Father, Pope Francis, and for all of our own priests and deacons in the Diocese of Dallas. Let us ask our Heavenly Father to sustain, guide and bless all of these good men and that more will choose a vocation to the priesthood.

Please join me in praying for peace in the world, and like the Three Wisemen on that first Noel, may we follow the Light that is Jesus and be led to the true joy of this Christmas season.

I wish you and your loved ones a very blessed and merry Christmas!

Faithfully in Christ,

Bishop Edward J. Burns