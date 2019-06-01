Two nuns to join faculty at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic School

Special to The Texas Catholic

Two women religious will be joining the faculty of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic School beginning in the fall, Father Gaston Gacinti, IVE, pastor of St. Bernard Catholic Church, has announced.

Two sisters are from the Servant of the Lord and the Virgin of Matará, SSVM, which is part of the same family religious order as the priests serving at the East Dallas parish, the Institute of the Incarnate Word or Instituto del Verbo Encarnado, IVE, as it is known in Spanish.

Mother Servant of the Cross, SSVM, and Sister Maria de los Angels Garcias,SSVM will arrive over the summer and begin preparing for the next school year.

Earlier this year, Mother Immaculate Conception, the provincial superior in Washington, D.C., and another nun visited the school campus for several days to meet the students and discern if they were to be called to assist in education and faith formation at St. Bernard.

Father Gacinti hopes that the arrival of the nuns will help boost the school’s enrollment for the next year because several nuns visited the parish last year during Holy Week, visiting with parishioners in their homes.

“They interacted with each other and it was huge,” the pastor said. “Most of the parents and grandparents had nuns in schools growing up and they loved the sisters. So the people would love to have their children where the sisters are.”