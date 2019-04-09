Bishop honors those who exemplify service to the church

More than a hundred parishioners from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas were honored for their volunteer efforts at the Eighth Annual Bishop’s Award for Service Mass on March 30 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
The special Mass recognizes lay men and women for their volunteer efforts benefiting ministries in the 74 parishes in the diocese.
Bishop Edward J. Burns, who placed a bronze medal around the neck of each recipient, presided at the Mass with numerous pastors from parishes throughout the diocese concelebrating.
Below is a list of the 136 recipients and the parishes they represented:
All Saints
Ann Murphy
Chris Parsons
Blessed Sacrament
Luz Tena
José F. Vargas
Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe
Alex Adams
Carmen Flores
Christ the King
Mark J. Lafferty
Church of the Incarnation
Andrew Collart
Keenan Flynn
Corpus Christi, Ferris
Pablo H. Gutiérrez
Maria D. Vargas
Divine Mercy, Mesquite
Christopher Villarreal
Melissa A. Villarreal
Epiphany Quasi, Italy
Floyd Elfrink
Vicente Guerrero
Good Shepherd, Garland
Mario Rodríguez
Cathy Zoch
Holy Cross
Ken Eppes
Nicolas Niño
Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving
Jean Knauber
Roy Knauber
Holy Family, Van Alstyne
Zeb Genn
Nancy Salinas
Holy Spirit, Duncanville
Rose Balbo
Rolando Sobalvarro
Holy Trinity
Judy Goff Pittman
William T. Pittman
Immaculate Conception, Corsicana
Miriam G. Alvarado
Rodolfo García
Immaculate Conception, Grand Prairie
Josephine Birondo
Yvonne Rakowski
Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch
Jill Sadowski
Willard Zimmerer
Mater Dei, Irving
Susan M. Gallagher
Thomas W. Gallagher
Mother of Perpetual Help, Garland
Tan Dinh Thi Ngo
Tuan Huu Pham
Nuestra Señora del Pilar
Hortencia S. Gonzales
Raymundo Gonzales
Our Lady of Angels, Plano
Dan Eckelkamp
Tami Ishii-Adajar
Our Lady of Lourdes
Lupita Cázares
Gerardo Errasti
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Nancy Hurtado
Martin Noria
Our Lady of San Juan-St. Theresa
Esteban Ávila
Elsa Ávila
Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall
Enrique Chávez
James Hill
Prince of Peace, Plano
Claudia Morton Loffler
Jim Stapleton
Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ (Vietnamese)
John Suc Nguyen
Luc Tran
Sacred Heart of Jesus (Chinese)
Christina Borders
Allison Hsu
Sacred Heart, Rowlett
Jose F. Chavarría
Malcolm J. Ducote
San Juan Diego
José S. Aguilar
Luis Cázares
Santa Clara of Assisi
Felipe Gámez
María de la Luz López
St. Andrew Kim
Yong W. Jeong
Nina Kang
St. Ann, Coppell
Ann Dandridge
Robert Hubbard
St. Ann, Kaufman
James Allen Duerr
Soledad Mtz. Villarreal
St. Anthony, Dallas
Michael J.E. Lightfoot
St. Anthony, Wylie
María DeLaLuz Kirkman
Michael J. Snow
St. Augustine
Aurelia García
Enriqueta Marmolejo
St. Bernard of Clairvaux
Josie Mendoza
David Ramírez Mondragón
St. Cecilia
Rick García
Agustina Jinez
St. Edward
José A. Castañeda
Sandra Castañeda
St. Elizabeth, Bonham
David Watson
Antonio Rodríguez
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano
Donald Hartung
Theresa Marquez Kuhn
St. Elizabeth of Hungary
Julia A. Luke
St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco
Carlos Liscano
Patricia V. Johnson
St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster
Anna Josephine Durbin
Carey Flusche
St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro
Suzanne Cunningham
St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney
Mark Namey
Kathleen Radtke
St. James
María D. Calixto
Barbara Dyer
St. John Nepomucene, Ennis
Aurelia Herrera
Jack Martell
St. John the Apostle, Terrell
Seth C. Jungman
William Prettyman
St. Joseph, Commerce
Analisa Blaine
William A. Mulcahy III
St. Joseph, Richardson
Luz Adriana Rodríguez
Patti Shubzda
St. Joseph, Grand Prairie (Vietnamese)
Anna Tot Thi Nguyen
Daminh Thien H. Vu
St. Joseph, Waxahachie
Thomas Gish
Theresa M. Rahimian
St. Jude, Allen
James A. Chase
Laurie Ann Hawkins
St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano
Marilou G. Hernández
Katharine Keenan
St. Martin of Tours, Forney
Antonio Cordova
Linda McDonnold
St. Mary of Carmel
Magdalena R. Márquez
Richard A. Márquez
St. Mary, Sherman
Susana Lobato
Coralee Zdeb
St. Michael the Archangel, Garland
Maribel Martín Brandt
John M. Main
St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie
Peggy K. Cartwright
Sandy Schexnailder
St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney
Margaret Laney
Elodia Villa
St. Monica
David Contreras
Mary Louise Ludt
St. Patrick, Dallas
Sergio García
Tony Romanach
St. Patrick, Denison
Jimmy Cravens
Debbie Gullett
St. Peter the Apostle
Jerzy Jurkian
Slawka Palys
St. Philip the Apostle
Luis Acevedo
Alvin Kohr
St. Rita
Mike Lesher
Jeannette Lynch
St. Thomas Aquinas
Dr. Richard Joseph
Kathy G. Joseph
St. William, Greenville
Lucas Diaz López
Apolonio Rivas