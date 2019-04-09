Bishop honors those who exemplify service to the church

More than a hundred parishioners from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas were honored for their volunteer efforts at the Eighth Annual Bishop’s Award for Service Mass on March 30 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The special Mass recognizes lay men and women for their volunteer efforts benefiting ministries in the 74 parishes in the diocese.

Bishop Edward J. Burns, who placed a bronze medal around the neck of each recipient, presided at the Mass with numerous pastors from parishes throughout the diocese concelebrating.

Below is a list of the 136 recipients and the parishes they represented:

All Saints

Ann Murphy

Chris Parsons

Blessed Sacrament

Luz Tena

José F. Vargas

Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Alex Adams

Carmen Flores

Christ the King

Mark J. Lafferty

Church of the Incarnation

Andrew Collart

Keenan Flynn

Corpus Christi, Ferris

Pablo H. Gutiérrez

Maria D. Vargas

Divine Mercy, Mesquite

Christopher Villarreal

Melissa A. Villarreal

Epiphany Quasi, Italy

Floyd Elfrink

Vicente Guerrero

Good Shepherd, Garland

Mario Rodríguez

Cathy Zoch

Holy Cross

Ken Eppes

Nicolas Niño

Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving

Jean Knauber

Roy Knauber

Holy Family, Van Alstyne

Zeb Genn

Nancy Salinas

Holy Spirit, Duncanville

Rose Balbo

Rolando Sobalvarro

Holy Trinity

Judy Goff Pittman

William T. Pittman

Immaculate Conception, Corsicana

Miriam G. Alvarado

Rodolfo García

Immaculate Conception, Grand Prairie

Josephine Birondo

Yvonne Rakowski

Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch

Jill Sadowski

Willard Zimmerer

Mater Dei, Irving

Susan M. Gallagher

Thomas W. Gallagher

Mother of Perpetual Help, Garland

Tan Dinh Thi Ngo

Tuan Huu Pham

Nuestra Señora del Pilar

Hortencia S. Gonzales

Raymundo Gonzales

Our Lady of Angels, Plano

Dan Eckelkamp

Tami Ishii-Adajar

Our Lady of Lourdes

Lupita Cázares

Gerardo Errasti

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Nancy Hurtado

Martin Noria

Our Lady of San Juan-St. Theresa

Esteban Ávila

Elsa Ávila

Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall

Enrique Chávez

James Hill

Prince of Peace, Plano

Claudia Morton Loffler

Jim Stapleton

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ (Vietnamese)

John Suc Nguyen

Luc Tran

Sacred Heart of Jesus (Chinese)

Christina Borders

Allison Hsu

Sacred Heart, Rowlett

Jose F. Chavarría

Malcolm J. Ducote

San Juan Diego

José S. Aguilar

Luis Cázares

Santa Clara of Assisi

Felipe Gámez

María de la Luz López

St. Andrew Kim

Yong W. Jeong

Nina Kang

St. Ann, Coppell

Ann Dandridge

Robert Hubbard

St. Ann, Kaufman

James Allen Duerr

Soledad Mtz. Villarreal

St. Anthony, Dallas

Michael J.E. Lightfoot

St. Anthony, Wylie

María DeLaLuz Kirkman

Michael J. Snow

St. Augustine

Aurelia García

Enriqueta Marmolejo

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Josie Mendoza

David Ramírez Mondragón

St. Cecilia

Rick García

Agustina Jinez

St. Edward

José A. Castañeda

Sandra Castañeda

St. Elizabeth, Bonham

David Watson

Antonio Rodríguez

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano

Donald Hartung

Theresa Marquez Kuhn

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

Julia A. Luke

St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco

Carlos Liscano

Patricia V. Johnson

St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster

Anna Josephine Durbin

Carey Flusche

St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro

Suzanne Cunningham

St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney

Mark Namey

Kathleen Radtke

St. James

María D. Calixto

Barbara Dyer

St. John Nepomucene, Ennis

Aurelia Herrera

Jack Martell

St. John the Apostle, Terrell

Seth C. Jungman

William Prettyman

St. Joseph, Commerce

Analisa Blaine

William A. Mulcahy III

St. Joseph, Richardson

Luz Adriana Rodríguez

Patti Shubzda

St. Joseph, Grand Prairie (Vietnamese)

Anna Tot Thi Nguyen

Daminh Thien H. Vu

St. Joseph, Waxahachie

Thomas Gish

Theresa M. Rahimian

St. Jude, Allen

James A. Chase

Laurie Ann Hawkins

St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano

Marilou G. Hernández

Katharine Keenan

St. Martin of Tours, Forney

Antonio Cordova

Linda McDonnold

St. Mary of Carmel

Magdalena R. Márquez

Richard A. Márquez

St. Mary, Sherman

Susana Lobato

Coralee Zdeb

St. Michael the Archangel, Garland

Maribel Martín Brandt

John M. Main

St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie

Peggy K. Cartwright

Sandy Schexnailder

St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney

Margaret Laney

Elodia Villa

St. Monica

David Contreras

Mary Louise Ludt

St. Patrick, Dallas

Sergio García

Tony Romanach

St. Patrick, Denison

Jimmy Cravens

Debbie Gullett

St. Peter the Apostle

Jerzy Jurkian

Slawka Palys

St. Philip the Apostle

Luis Acevedo

Alvin Kohr

St. Rita

Mike Lesher

Jeannette Lynch

St. Thomas Aquinas

Dr. Richard Joseph

Kathy G. Joseph

St. William, Greenville

Lucas Diaz López

Apolonio Rivas