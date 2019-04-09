Bishop honors those who exemplify service to the church

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

A woman leans forward to receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church from Bishop Edward J. Burns during a special Mass celebrating award recipients on March 30 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)

More than a hundred parishioners from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas were honored for their volunteer efforts at the Eighth Annual Bishop’s Award for Service Mass on March 30 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The special Mass recognizes lay men and women for their volunteer efforts benefiting ministries in the 74 parishes in the diocese.

Bishop Edward J. Burns, who placed a bronze medal around the neck of each recipient, presided at the Mass with numerous pastors from parishes throughout the diocese concelebrating.

Below is a list of the 136 recipients and the parishes they represented:

All Saints
Ann Murphy
Chris Parsons

Blessed Sacrament
Luz Tena
José F. Vargas

Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe
Alex Adams
Carmen Flores

Christ the King
Mark J. Lafferty

Church of the Incarnation
Andrew Collart
Keenan Flynn

Corpus Christi, Ferris
Pablo H. Gutiérrez
Maria D. Vargas

Divine Mercy, Mesquite
Christopher Villarreal
Melissa A. Villarreal

Epiphany Quasi, Italy
Floyd Elfrink
Vicente Guerrero

Good Shepherd, Garland
Mario Rodríguez
Cathy Zoch

Holy Cross
Ken Eppes
Nicolas Niño

Holy Family of Nazareth, Irving
Jean Knauber
Roy Knauber

Holy Family, Van Alstyne
Zeb Genn
Nancy Salinas

Holy Spirit, Duncanville
Rose Balbo
Rolando Sobalvarro

Holy Trinity
Judy Goff Pittman
William T. Pittman

Immaculate Conception, Corsicana
Miriam G. Alvarado
Rodolfo García

Immaculate Conception, Grand Prairie
Josephine Birondo
Yvonne Rakowski

Mary Immaculate, Farmers Branch
Jill Sadowski
Willard Zimmerer

Mater Dei, Irving
Susan M. Gallagher
Thomas W. Gallagher

Mother of Perpetual Help, Garland
Tan Dinh Thi Ngo
Tuan Huu Pham

Nuestra Señora del Pilar
Hortencia S. Gonzales
Raymundo Gonzales

Our Lady of Angels, Plano
Dan Eckelkamp
Tami Ishii-Adajar

Our Lady of Lourdes
Lupita Cázares
Gerardo Errasti

Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Nancy Hurtado
Martin Noria

Our Lady of San Juan-St. Theresa
Esteban Ávila
Elsa Ávila

Our Lady of the Lake, Rockwall
Enrique Chávez
James Hill

Prince of Peace, Plano
Claudia Morton Loffler
Jim Stapleton

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ (Vietnamese)
John Suc Nguyen
Luc Tran

Sacred Heart of Jesus (Chinese)
Christina Borders
Allison Hsu

Sacred Heart, Rowlett
Jose F. Chavarría
Malcolm J. Ducote

San Juan Diego
José S. Aguilar
Luis Cázares

Santa Clara of Assisi
Felipe Gámez
María de la Luz López

St. Andrew Kim
Yong W. Jeong
Nina Kang

St. Ann, Coppell
Ann Dandridge
Robert Hubbard

St. Ann, Kaufman
James Allen Duerr
Soledad Mtz. Villarreal

St. Anthony, Dallas
Michael J.E. Lightfoot

St. Anthony, Wylie
María DeLaLuz Kirkman
Michael J. Snow

St. Augustine
Aurelia García
Enriqueta Marmolejo

St. Bernard of Clairvaux
Josie Mendoza
David Ramírez Mondragón

St. Cecilia
Rick García
Agustina Jinez

St. Edward
José A. Castañeda
Sandra Castañeda

St. Elizabeth, Bonham
David Watson
Antonio Rodríguez

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Plano
Donald Hartung
Theresa Marquez Kuhn

St. Elizabeth of Hungary
Julia A. Luke

St. Francis of Assisi, Frisco
Carlos Liscano
Patricia V. Johnson

St. Francis of Assisi, Lancaster
Anna Josephine Durbin
Carey Flusche

St. Francis of Assisi, Whitesboro
Suzanne Cunningham

St. Gabriel the Archangel, McKinney
Mark Namey
Kathleen Radtke

St. James
María D. Calixto
Barbara Dyer

St. John Nepomucene, Ennis
Aurelia Herrera
Jack Martell

St. John the Apostle, Terrell
Seth C. Jungman
William Prettyman

St. Joseph, Commerce
Analisa Blaine
William A. Mulcahy III

St. Joseph, Richardson
Luz Adriana Rodríguez
Patti Shubzda

St. Joseph, Grand Prairie (Vietnamese)
Anna Tot Thi Nguyen
Daminh Thien H. Vu

St. Joseph, Waxahachie
Thomas Gish
Theresa M. Rahimian

St. Jude, Allen
James A. Chase
Laurie Ann Hawkins

St. Mark the Evangelist, Plano
Marilou G. Hernández
Katharine Keenan

St. Martin of Tours, Forney
Antonio Cordova
Linda McDonnold

St. Mary of Carmel
Magdalena R. Márquez
Richard A. Márquez

St. Mary, Sherman
Susana Lobato
Coralee Zdeb

St. Michael the Archangel, Garland
Maribel Martín Brandt
John M. Main

St. Michael the Archangel, Grand Prairie
Peggy K. Cartwright
Sandy Schexnailder

St. Michael the Archangel, McKinney
Margaret Laney
Elodia Villa

St. Monica
David Contreras
Mary Louise Ludt

St. Patrick, Dallas
Sergio García
Tony Romanach

St. Patrick, Denison
Jimmy Cravens
Debbie Gullett

St. Peter the Apostle
Jerzy Jurkian
Slawka Palys

St. Philip the Apostle
Luis Acevedo
Alvin Kohr

St. Rita
Mike Lesher
Jeannette Lynch

St. Thomas Aquinas
Dr. Richard Joseph
Kathy G. Joseph

St. William, Greenville
Lucas Diaz López
Apolonio Rivas

