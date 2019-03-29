Bishop announces new chancellor for Diocese of Dallas

Bishop Edward J. Burns announced March 29 that Gregory Caridi has been selected to serve as the new chancellor of the Diocese of Dallas, effective April 1.

“We needed to take our time and find the right person for this very important position in the diocese,” Bishop Burns said in a statement. “We interviewed a number of excellent candidates but believe Greg Caridi’s experience as a civil and canon law attorney will bring a new dimension of expertise to this post and be a blessing for the Diocese of Dallas.”

Caridi earned his master’s degree in canon law in 2017 from St. Paul University/University of Ottawa. Since that time, he has served as an archdiocesan judge in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, and at the same time, taught theology and scripture as an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

The new chancellor graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in creative writing and earned a master’s degree in theological studies from Houston Baptist University. After obtaining his law degree from the South Texas College of Law, he worked as a civil attorney with Caridi & Associates in Houston.

Caridi says he very much looks forward to taking on his new role as chancellor.

“I am truly honored and grateful to take on this incredible responsibility,” he said. “I look forward to working tirelessly for Christ and His faithful in the Diocese of Dallas.”

Caridi fills the position that has been vacant since former Chancellor Mary Edlund retired August 31 last year.