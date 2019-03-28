Father Gollob: Our faith blooms anew during this holy season

By Father Timothy Gollob

Special to The Texas Catholic

Lent is just now building up steam and it is Spring already! Blossoms are abundant on the trees around our area which used to be called Fruitdale. The name was inspired by the many Czech families who settled in the southern part of Dallas county in order to be close to their new jobs and also close to Sunday dinner with their mothers and fathers in Ennis!

None of them forgot their roots in the country. For them it was part of life to have fruit trees of every description producing peaches and pears and figs and apples to be preserved in translucent Mason jars in their cellars for use in pies and cobblers during the year.

They also planted pecan trees wherever they went because the autumn crop of delicious nuts was something that they knew how to deal with. What a great family activity to go out and collect the harvest and eat the succulent pies at Thanksgiving!

But where have all the flowers gone? Who is tending the magnificent pecan trees? So many houses have grown weary with age. Most of those urban pioneers have gone to dwell with their ancestors.

I think that the Gospel of the Second Sunday of Lent has a message for us. It is delivered by Jesus to his outspoken Apostle, Peter.

Remember it was Peter who on seeing the Transfiguration of his teacher, blurted out… “It is good for us to be here! We will make three tents for you and Moses and Elijah. It will be such joy to see you three conversing and bringing such brilliant light to our world!”

Then came the stern message for Peter, James and John and us….. Tents are only temporary. They give shelter for only a short time.The day will come when you must fold them up and do God’s will.

The only permanent mansion you will ever have is where Jesus is going. Follow him off this mountain and into the desert which will burst into bloom only after he is crucified and is risen in glory.

Father Timothy Gollob is the pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Oak Cliff.