Maj announced as Bishop Dunne Catholic School’s new president

The Bishop Dunne Catholic School Board of Directors on March 5 announced the appointment of Thomas Maj as the school’s president of Bishop Dunne Catholic School, effective July 1.

“I believe Tom Maj will be a tremendous blessing to the Bishop Dunne community,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Diocese of Dallas. “Due to his wealth of experience, he brings the knowledge, insight, and confidence that are sure to make him a strong president. I am pleased and grateful that such an outstanding educator will lead this important community in the Diocese of Dallas.”

Maj (pronounced “May”) has pursued a career in education that has spanned over thirty years as a teacher, principal, head of school, and president. He is currently the president of St. Joseph High School of Victoria, Texas, and previously led Catholic schools in Ohio and Michigan.

“Tom is a creative thinker who brings to this position the requisite knowledge, experience, and zeal to chart the school’s transformative next steps,” said Matthew Vereecke, superintendent of Dallas Catholic Schools.

Maj’s selection concludes a nationwide search process, commenced late last summer, guided by the Presidential Search Committee established by the Bishop Dunne Board of Directors, and chaired by Arturo M. Herrera, III, Bishop Dunne Class of 2009. The search process included multiple interviews which led to the identification of finalists who were brought to Dallas for community interviews with the school’s faculty, executive leadership team, principal, parents, students, board members, and Bishop Burns.

Future announcements will be forthcoming as plans emerge for Maj’s arrival to Dallas.