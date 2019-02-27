Vatican releases pope’s Lent, Holy Week, Easter schedule

By Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis and top officials of the Roman Curia will leave the Vatican March 10-15 for their annual Lenten retreat, which will be led by Benedictine Abbot Bernardo Gianni of the Abbey of San Miniato al Monte in Florence, the Vatican announced Feb. 27.

And, as is customary when first publishing the pope’s calendar for Holy Week, the Vatican did not provide the time or place for his celebration of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday. Pope Francis has made it a tradition to celebrate the Mass and foot washing ritual at a prison or detention center, refugee center or rehabilitation facility.

Here is the schedule of papal liturgical ceremonies for March and April released by the Vatican Feb. 26: