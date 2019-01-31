Bishop’s letter and release of names

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

These have been very difficult days within the Church and the Diocese of Dallas. In October, the Diocese held a special Ceremony of Sorrow, a prayer service to express shame and deep remorse over the egregious sexual misconduct committed by some within the Church. Since that time, I have continued to pray for guidance, met personally with victims of abuse, held public listening sessions, worked with our Diocesan Review Board and our Victims Assistance Coordinator, and taken other steps to begin what I believe can be a process of healing and repentance.

Today, I am following through on a commitment I made in October to provide the names of those priests who have been the subject of a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor in the Diocese during the period from 1950 to the present. A “credible allegation” is one that, after review of reasonably available, relevant information in consultation with the Diocesan Review Board or other professionals, there is reason to believe is true.

The process to compile this list began with an outside group of former state and federal law enforcement officers that reviewed the files of the 2,424 priests who have served in this diocese since 1950. Those investigators identified files which contained credible allegations of the sexual abuse of minors. The Diocesan Review Board, which includes local experts in law enforcement, clinical psychology, law, and medicine, then reviewed those allegations. The list of names I have provided you reflects the recommendations of our Diocesan Review Board, and I am grateful for their diligence, integrity, and expertise. To view the list and get more information please visit www.cathdal.org/response.

Although I have also provided this list of names to law enforcement, inclusion on this list does not indicate that a priest is guilty of, been convicted of, or has admitted to the alleged abuse.

As we look back at the Church’s history, our failure to protect our most vulnerable from abuse, and hold accountable those who preyed on them, fills me with both sorrow and shame. But the painful yet necessary process that began in 2002 in this Diocese has also led to much-needed reforms that we continue to rigorously implement today. Going forward, we must remain vigilant.

I pledge to you that we will do our best to do what is right.

While we have gone to great lengths to ensure that this list is exhaustive, we know there could be more victims who have not reported their abuse. I encourage them to come forward and report to law enforcement, or by calling the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400. Please also contact Victims Assistance Coordinator, Barbara Landregan, at 214-379-2812 or blandregan@cathdal.org. The Church continues to offer our prayers and support to the victims, survivors, and their families for the suffering they have endured.

As I look to the future, I am encouraged that an overwhelming majority of the priests in this Diocese are, and have been, good and holy men, and I remain thankful for their witness. As well as the wonderful men who are in our seminaries – let us pray for these men.

To those of you who have experienced family or friends who have walked away from the faith because of this scandal in the Church, please remind them that we must never separate ourselves from Jesus because of Judas. As your shepherd, I pray that you stay strong in the faith and continue to grow in your relationship of our Lord, who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. We pray through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe that God our Father will guide us through these difficult days.

Thank you for your time and may God bless you and your loved ones.

Eternally yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas

List of Priests

(Click name to find more information)

INCARDINATED IN THE DIOCESE OF DALLAS

Matthew Bagert

Richard Brown

Alejandro Buitrago

Robert Crisp

Paul Detzel

John Duesman

James Fitzpatrick

Michael Flanagan

Timothy Heines

William Hoover

William Hughes

Richard Johnson

Rudy Kos

William Lane

Justin Lucio

Patrick Lynch

Henry McGill

Jeremy Myers

Edmundo Paredes

Robert Peebles

James Reilly

Kenneth Roberts

Jose Saldana

Raymond (John) Scott

INCARDINATED IN OTHER DIOCESE / RELIGIOUS ORDER

Michael Barone

Thomas Behnke

Gabriel Hentrich

Patrick Koch

Vincent Malatesta

Anthony Nwaogu

Benjamin Smylie