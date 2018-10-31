Father Gollob: In the face of hate, together we can bring real love

By Father Timothy Gollob

Special to The Texas Catholic

I was sitting in the waiting area of Lambert Air Field in St. Louis Oct. 27. The plane from Pittsburgh was unloading a chattering group of travelers at Gate 16.

The television monitor in the area suddenly began to announce that a terrible shooting had taken place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in that departure city.

There was no more idle chatter. Apprehension took over the crowd. Prayers sprang up in my heart for the victims of that senseless violence.

That night I read over the Gospel of the Sunday with the hope that the Holy Spirit would give me a living word to speak. That scripture passage told about the blind man Bar-Timaeus who asked for only one great favor of the Rabbi Jesus. “I want to see!”

On the evening of Oct. 28, a great crowd of folks from many faiths gathered at a Dallas synagogue to ask that same question and to share the power of their own resilient faith traditions with each other.

There was a unity of vision which was projected from the first with the singing of the song Shalom with a lively gusto. This spirit continued with the prayer that no one could ignore the moral emergency which our nation is undergoing.

There is only one remedy that will conquer hate. Our Rabbi, Jesus, wants us to see with our inner eyes that truth which he taught to his disciples.

We are all sisters and brothers in this world.

We are called upon to believe deep in our souls that all life is precious. If one congregation suffers, we all suffer.

If we witness something dark and ugly happening, we must say something or do something to bring real love and healing.

Father Timothy Gollob is the pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Oak Cliff.