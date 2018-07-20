Father Gollob: Past tributes inspire path to future peace

By Father Timothy Gollob

Special to The Texas Catholic

June was full of immigration news.

Pope Francis asked his universal flock to be a welcoming and loving community in support of those who were fleeing from violence and harm. Our American bishops had just answered that call by reminding each Catholic that they should be aware of all opportunities to assist those in need.

Next came the announcement that a federal judge had issued a decision that all separated immigrant children under 5 years of age must be returned to their legitimate parents and that older ones had to be put into a process that would reunite them with their appropriate families.

I was celebrating Mass in the chapel of the Missionaries of Charity and all present were in agreement to pray for a successful outcome of this court order. I was especially interested because after Mass I was headed to the federal court building on Commerce Street to show support to a parish family whose father was being detained.

As I crossed the parking lot next to the federal building, I noticed a conglomerate rock in a flower bed. This mineral specimen was one of my father’s favorite stones, which he liked to cut in order to show the beauty of the pebbles which had been smashed together by the ages.

I figured that it was a good sign that many people — neighbors, friends, family, church — were coming to the hearing. There also must have been a multitude of angels there as the judge was sympathetic and the bond was not too oppressive.

Heading back to my car, I wandered through the Pioneer Park near the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. The first obstacle I had to negotiate was the herd of Longhorn cattle (bronze).

Business leaders of Dallas had paid for the display; but what really caught my eye was a paved plaza depicting the routes of the cattle drives. The various crossings of the Red River to the north were embossed and identified by name.

Later I crossed by the milling herd of Longhorns and found the old Pioneer Cemetery. The names on the tombs corresponded to many of the streets of downtown Dallas. One had an historical marker proclaiming that the deceased fellow had been mayor of Dallas after the Civil War.

He had done a good job, but he resigned to become an advocate of the railroads to come to Dallas. This had made an enormous positive effect on the city.

I reflected that those many cows and trains had brought good things to this area. They were welcomed by most of the citizens.

But it is a new era with new challenges. It is the time to welcome those mothers and fathers who want justice and peace for themselves and all their children. Dallas has a chance to become great again.

Father Timothy Gollob is the pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Oak Cliff.