Couple credits God for making marriage strong

Twenty-five years of marriage have flown by for Frank and Ana Gonzales.

“Once you start having kids, it goes by real fast,” said Frank, whose daughters Alexandra and Gabriela are now both in college.

Frank and Ana were among 260 married couples who gathered at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for the diocese’s annual Silver and Gold Mass, honoring those with 25, 50 and 70-plus years of marriage. It was a moment of reflection, gratitude and awe for them.

“It gave me a sense of not only pride in myself, my wife and in our marriage but it gave me a lot of pride as far as the church goes,” said Frank, a native of San Antonio who attends St. Monica Catholic Church with his wife. “It made me proud to see that all those people who had also been through that covenant with the Lord. I can only imagine what goes through the head of some of these folks who have been married for 50-plus years and longer.”

After fleeing Cuba with her family in 1968, Ana found herself in Dallas by way of Mexico. She and Frank met in 1991 while the two were volunteering in the youth program at St. Rita Catholic Church.

One year later, they were married.

Ana said faith has played a central role in their marriage and credited her grandmother with instilling that faith. Over the years, she and Frank have tried to pass down their own faith to their daughters. The family even made sure to plan vacations around where they would be attending Mass on Sunday. The message: always keep God in your life no matter who you are or where you go.

“Just knowing that you have that anchor in God that whatever happens, that’s what’s binding you together,” said Ana, whose daughter Gabriela was just married last August.

Frank said his own parents provided a blueprint for him as a husband and father, as well as an example for his daughters.

“My parents were married for over 60 years,” Frank said. “(Gabriela) saw a real good example of a loving, faithful marriage in them and in her own family. They’ve seen what a strong marriage can be and it’s something they hope to emulate.”

As for advice, Frank and Ana said they hope couples remember one thing.

“Marriage isn’t just between two people,” Frank said. “It’s between two people and their relationship with God. When God is in the marriage, it just makes it that much stronger.”