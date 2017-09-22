Today is Wednesday, October 4th, 2017

A Life Not Forgotten

Father Timothy Church, seated center, celebrates Thanksgiving with family in Allen on Friday, Nov. 26, 2016. (KEVIN BARTRAM/Special Contributor)

By David Sedeño
The Texas Catholic

Father Tim Church has presided over countless liturgies in his more than 20 years as a Catholic priest. Baptisms, weddings, funerals. His homilies, those who have heard them say, are filled with anecdotes, humor, and reflections on scripture passages that come to life because of his ability to bring the message close to home for those in attendance.

And yet, it is was his message during Masses at St. Jude Catholic Church on Feb. 7, 2016 that people continue to talk about.

Read the full story.

 

