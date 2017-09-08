Today is Friday, September 22nd, 2017

Bishop Lynch students build sustainable garden

Under the direction of Kristie Wainwright, students have erected a sustainable garden at Bishop Lynch High School. Students revamped the campus courtyard, planting vegetables, herbs and other plants while also erecting compost piles. All of the compostable materials come from the campus, including scraps from the cafeteria, recycled paper and even waste from class pets.

Wainwright said the project allows her to reinforce with students the importance of taking care of the environment, a cause championed by Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis has been instrumental in guiding all Catholics on how to care for the earth,” she said. “Here at Bishop Lynch, as part of our Catholic mission, we are learning to care for the earth. We are taking what we’ve been given and we are making the most of it.”

 

