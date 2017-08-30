Helping Hurricane Harvey families

The faithful in the Diocese of Dallas continue to pray not only for the victims, their families and others who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey along the Texas Gulf Coast, but also are trying to help in other ways.

Catholic church and school communities have been working to collect money, non-perishable foods and other items, including toiletries, disposable diapers, and other clothing, to not only send to the affected areas, but to help those who have sought refugee in shelters across North Texas.

Here is what some of those faithful communities have done, are planning and may need help with.

More updates to come as warranted and more coverage in the Sept. 8 print edition of The Texas Catholic.

Here is what we know at this time.

• Students at St. Philip-St. Augustine Academy in southeast Dallas gathered in prayer in the hallways of their southeast school and also have collected more than $1,300 that will be donated to Catholic Charities of Dallas for use in disaster relief.

• Bishop Dunne Catholic School, whose Falcons football team was scheduled to play Port Arthur Memorial High School on Sept. 1 in Port Arthur, which is inundated, instead is scheduling a pep rally for Aug. 31 and collecting items that the football team will deliver to a central collection point at St. Rita Catholic School.

• St. Rita Catholic School students are collecting items from families and parishioners with a special push on Sept. 1 during the morning car pool line and the collection will be open through the end of the day. Delivery to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas is scheduled for the weekend.

• St. Mark the Evangelist students in Plano are praying daily and also collecting items, particularly items for toddlers and school-age children. The donations will be given to Trusted World.

• St. Paul the Apostle students in Richardson are collecting items such as diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and formula, toiletries and other clothing items. Plus students will be allowed to wear jeans and a school approved shirt on Sept. 6 for a $1 donation that will go to Catholic Charities. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 8.

• St. Pius X students are encouraged to donate to the effort that will go to Catholic Charities. For every $1 donated through Sept. 8, students will be allowed to write their names on colored handprints that will be placed on the walls of the school.

• Ursuline Academy of Dallas students also are collecting items through the week.

• At St. Monica Catholic School, across the street from one of the city’s approved shelters, St. Monica Dad’s Club has teamed up with the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization to help evacuees by providing meals and fellowship activities. Through donations, the St. Monica community already has plans to provide dinner Aug. 31 as well breakfast, lunch and dinner on Sept. 1. From 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1, they will sponsor a “Friday Night DJ” as well as provide bounce houses and ice cream and on Sept. 2 they will sponsor a movie night at the shelter. SMS Dads’ Club President Jacob Cervantes said donations have been secured for meals next week as well. Contributions can be made to St. Monica’s Dads’ Club by contacting Cervantes at jacobcervan@yahoo.com.

