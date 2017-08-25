New construction aims to meet growing needs

By Cathy Harasta

The Texas Catholic

When Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep started the new school year on Aug. 18, the Pleasant Grove campus welcomed its third freshman class and a total student body of 376 with the fulfillment of a promise made to the inaugural freshmen in 2015.

“They told us they would build us a school,” said Ryan Olson, a junior and a member of the inaugural freshman class. “It was pretty cool to see how it was getting built when it was under construction. They actually built a new building for us.”

A 31,000-square-foot, $9.6 million Academic Center greeted students who previously felt the pinch as enrollment outpaced space on their campus, which formerly housed St. Augustine Catholic School.

“We outgrew our space with our 240 students this past school year,” Cristo Rey Dallas President Kelby Woodard said. “The school had been designed for 200 elementary students.”

The new building—a two-story facility in the “transitional contemporary” style—has academic space for 600 students, Woodard said.

The gleaming facility includes 12 classrooms, four science labs, offices and planning areas.

The Academic Center houses the Winn Science Center, which includes biology, physics, chemistry and engineering labs and classrooms—provided by the Winn Family Foundation.

Other key partners include The Catholic Foundation; the Constantin Foundation; the Hamon Charitable Foundation; the Simmons Sisters Fund of the Dallas Foundation; the Hillcrest Foundation, and the Hoblitzelle Foundation among contributing foundations, corporations and individuals.

Hill & Wilkinson was the general contractor, with Perkins + Will the architects and Marcer Construction doing the interior and finish-out.

A student life center and a TEAL (Technology Enabled Active Learning) area also contribute to the building’s focus on preparing students for facets of the college experience.

“It’s designed to have active learning happening in almost every square inch of the building,” Woodard said. “The concept feels a little bit more like a corporate campus than you’d find at most high schools. We could not be more excited.”

Olson said that he has loved immersing himself in the new building’s details since its ground-breaking last October. He works at an architectural company as his job component at Cristo Rey, which is based on a corporate work-study concept that combines real-world jobs and rigorous academics.

The entry-level jobs at Cristo Rey’s 104 partnering firms and organizations help pay the students’ tuition. The school serves students from households of limited financial resources.

Woodard said that the new Academic Center is Phase II of a masterplan to transform the school to fit high school needs.

He said that Phase III will begin in the spring of 2018 and feature a new gym; a corporate work-study center; a Fine Arts complex, and a cafeteria.

Cristo Rey bought 5.5 acres from St. Augustine Parish for the campus, which eventually will encompass 10 acres, Woodard said.