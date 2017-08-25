Diocesan trip ignites passion to help others in need

By Monica Wischmeyer

Special to The Texas Catholic

On Sept. 26, 2016, with the most beautiful peace in my heart and a bursting energy to serve, I boarded a one-way flight to Nicaragua, ready to use my training as a registered nurse to serve the people in that developing Central American country.

I was born into and raised in a loving, Catholic, bilingual home in Dallas. Being fluent in Spanish has been a great blessing in my life as it has opened many doors to serve the Hispanic population. I attended St. Rita Catholic School and Ursuline Academy of Dallas. During my time at Ursuline, I participated in the Catholic Diocese of Dallas Youth Mission Trip to Honduras in 2009. This was my first experience with true material poverty. During that trip, God ignited my passion to use my gift of Spanish to communicate with and serve the underprivileged, Hispanic population.

During my sophomore year at Ursuline, I felt the call to become a nurse. After graduating from Ursuline Academy in 2011, I enrolled in the Nursing program at Texas Christian University and also joined the Catholic Community at TCU. Being a part of this organization was instrumental in growing my Catholic family and, through them, I was introduced to Nicaragua on a Spring Break mission trip in 2012.

We stayed at a retreat house run by nuns, who quickly became my close friends. I had never felt God’s presence and peace as strongly as I did in Nicaragua. I fell in love with the people, their forgiving, patient culture, and unwavering faith. I returned with TCU three times and another three times individually. All throughout my time at TCU, I had a burning desire to move to Nicaragua to serve as a nurse to the least fortunate, especially the women who survive in a very male-dominant society

I graduated from TCU in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and, in order to solidify my nursing knowledge, began working at a private hospital in Labor and Delivery. I have a passion for educating and working with women; plus accompanying them through a very vulnerable, yet miraculous, phase of their life made my heart happy. However, I often have felt very restless because I knew I was called to return to Nicaragua.

A call to help others

I have always been inspired by St. Teresa of Kolkata and how she left the comforts of her convent to serve the poorest of the poor, without a clear plan, only listening to God’s voice and blindly trusting him. After 16 months of working and training, I followed my heart and God’s call and left the comfort of Dallas to move to Granada, Nicaragua.

For the first six months in Granada, I lived with a host family while working part-time at the public hospital in Labor and Delivery and at a public health clinic. At the clinic, I completed the prenatal and well-women check-ups, spent many days walking for six or more miles on dirt roads, through rivers, jumping barbed wire, in the sun to deliver medicines, to vaccinate, and to educate the patients. I did this because they could not afford the 33-cent taxi to the clinic.

While this was a very physically taxing and humbling experience, I enjoyed getting to build relationships with the women who we visited, often sitting in their homes, talking about life and faith. I discovered that nursing goes far beyond curing the physical ailments. Addressing the patient’s spiritual side is equally as important for their healing.

Working at the public hospital proved to be more difficult for reasons I did not anticipate. My heart shattered the times I watched a baby die due to a lack of resources. I saw too many 15 and 16 year olds endure labor, afraid and alone. In the beginning, I felt helpless because I couldn’t suddenly make the resources necessary for the baby to survive appear; nor could I tell the staff to treat the patients better, nor take away their pain.

A labor of love

I learned the ministry of presence to build God’s kingdom. Instead of focusing on what I could not do or what we did not have, I used the gift of my presence to comfort the patients. I held tiny babies, praying over them, as they took their last breath. I sat, massaged, listened, empowered, prayed, and held hands with the teenagers for hours during the course of their labor. Even though I couldn’t protect or save them, I could show them God’s love and mercy for the time I was with them.

I frequently found strength in Matthew 25:40 “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” I prayed for the grace to see Jesus in every patient I encountered. That was life changing. The ministry of presence often goes unnoticed because people prefer to see physical results in their work.

However, this experience has taught me that the ministry of presence is far more important than bringing medicine or putting on a Band-aid. St. Teresa said that spiritual poverty (i.e., loneliness, being forgotten, being uncared for) is a far greater disease than physical poverty, which can only be solved by one’s compassionate presence. By offering an empathetic heart and a listening ear, we can build the Body of Christ here on earth.

In my final months in Nicaragua, I found AMOS Health and Hope, a Christian non-profit based in Managua focused on educating, empowering, and healing people in the urban and rural areas. I worked as the clinic nurse, delegations translator, and adapted a sexual education curriculum to the Nicaraguan culture. Together with a delegation, we traveled to a very rural community with no running water or electricity. For three days, we taught the curriculum to 15 adolescents to empower them to achieve their dreams, finish school, and plan for a family.

Lastly, I was the co-leader of a pregnancy support group that met once a week for two hours. We had a steady group of eight to 10 women who would come to learn valuable information regarding problems in pregnancy, how to manage pain, patient rights, and newborn baby care. Our support group strived to empower the women to deliver in a hospital and to ask questions of their medical staff. Working alongside like-minded individuals to fight poverty with education and empowerment was a beautiful experience.

Growing in faith

During my time in Nicaragua, I grew both in my faith and as a person. I learned how to trust God blindly and listen to His voice in my heart. I learned how powerful a simple presence can be. I experienced the cliché “to give and not count the cost”.

On July 15, I boarded a plane to return to Dallas, with many stories and memories of my 10 months in Nicargagua. The Nicaraguan people that I saw may experience great material poverty, but I saw them share anything they had with neighbors or strangers, alike. My prayer is that this beautiful piece of Nicaraguan culture stays with me back in the states. Above all, I hope to continue the ministry of presence and building the Body of Christ on a personal level here in Dallas. I feel truly blessed to have been able to respond to God’s call, to have had the opportunity to live in Nicaragua this past year, and to have experienced a slice of Heaven on earth.

Monica Wischmeyer is a graduate of Ursuline Academy of Dallas.