Weekend events honor fallen officers

A time of remembrance and reflection will commemorate the anniversary of one of Dallas’ darkest hours: the slaying of five police officers on July 7, 2016. The Weekend of Honor, an assortment of events marking the one-year anniversary of the downtown ambush shootings, kicks off July 7.

On that night a year ago, an otherwise peaceful rally became violent when a lone sniper took aim at law enforcement officers. The officers who died that day were Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, 48, Dallas police; officer Michael Krol, 40, Dallas police; Sgt. Michael Smith, 55, Dallas police; officer Patrick Zamarripa, 32, Dallas police; and Brent Thompson, 43, DART police.

The Weekend of Honor will include:

July 7: Tribute 7/7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dallas City Hall Plaza.

July 8: Races to honor the slain and wounded police officers; an attempt to break the world record for longest chain of people making heart-shaped hand gestures; and an awards ceremony for volunteers in North Texas.

July 9: A ceremony honoring recipients of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s group includes officers killed across the country last year in the line of duty.

For more information on the Weekend of Honor, including how to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.weekendofhonor.com/.

