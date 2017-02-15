Laughter, prayers welcome new bishop to Dallas

The Texas Catholic

An evening filled with fellowship, laughter and prayers welcomed out-of-town priests, family members and friends who traveled to Dallas to witness the installation of Bishop Edward J. Burns as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Dallas.

A highlight of the welcome dinner, held Feb. 8 at the Dallas offices of Jackson Walker LLP, occurred when Bishop Greg Kelly, apostolic administrator, presented a new crosier to Bishop Burns on behalf of the Diocese of Dallas and its people.

In his opening blessing for the evening, Bishop Mark J. Seitz, a former auxiliary bishop of Dallas who now serves as the bishop of El Paso, thanked God for having filled Bishop Burns with both “natural and supernatural” gifts.

“You called him to journey with you from the three rivers of Pittsburgh to our nation’s capital to the mission fields in the land of the North Star and now to your service in the land of the Lone Star,” Bishop Seitz said. “We are profoundly grateful for the formative work you have done in him, beginning with his parents and family, his parish and seminary families, and all of those you have allowed him to encounter along the way.”

Bishop Seitz also prayed that God bless Bishop Burns as he undertakes this newest chapter in his journey of faith.

“We join him in praying with confidence that the good work you have done in him may continue until the day of Christ Jesus,” he prayed.

Bishop Burns thanked friends, family and brother priests for making their treks to Dallas from around the nation and the world.

“I’m aware of all the miles that people have traveled for this occasion,” Bishop Burns said. “I have to tell you that every one of those miles is a testimony of prayer and affection for me and for the Diocese of Dallas. And I thank you for that.”

To his brother priests in the Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Burns said he would find “great joy” in working side by side with them.

“Many of you have expressed to me your prayers. I just want to say, don’t stop,” he said. “I’m going to definitely rely on those prayers as I begin this ministry.”