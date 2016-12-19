Spreading cheer at St. Joseph’s Residence

Edgemere, a retirement community in Dallas, recently brought a little holiday cheer to the residents and staff of St. Joseph’s Residence, a need-based assisted living community, by preparing, cooking and serving a holiday feast. The Edgemere team even did all the cleanup following the annual luncheon.

Spearheaded by Wesley Helms, Edgemere’s food and beverage director, the dining team at Edgemere provided the 57 residents and 14 staff members at St. Joseph’s with a holiday-style meal of prime rib, salad, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and a chocolate dessert.

“Edgemere’s relationship with St. Joseph’s Residence goes back many years, and it is an honor to prepare a holiday meal for them each year,” said Helms. “The luncheon gives the staff and residents at St. Joseph’s an opportunity to dine together, something that doesn’t happen very often.”

Founded in 1955, St. Joseph’s Residence is a not-for-profit, self-supporting community operating within the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. It is the only Catholic-owned assisted living community in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and the humble and spiritual community provides care to the elderly who can no longer live alone.

“The Edgemere team is both generous and gracious,” said Richard Hohman, assistant director, St. Joseph’s Residence. “It’s a true blessing to be served a nutritious and savory meal prepared by a chef, not just a cook. It’s a treat for all of us.”