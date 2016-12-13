Bishop Burns is new bishop of Dallas

By David Sedeño

The Texas Catholic

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Edward Burns of the Diocese of Juneau, Alaska, as the new bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, succeeding Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, who is now the prelate for the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life at the Vatican.

The announcement was made Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Burns, 59, has been the chief shepherd of the Diocese of Juneau since 2009, having been appointed by Pope Benedict XVI on Jan. 19 of that year to be the fifth Bishop of Juneau.

The Diocese of Juneau is comprised of 10 parishes and six missions spread out across southeastern Alaska.

Bishop Burns also has extensive service in the field of vocations to the priesthood and currently serves as the chair of the United States Catholic Conference of Bishop’s Committee on the Protection of Children and Young People, a member of the Committee on Home Missions and as a member of the board of directors of Catholic Relief Services.

Bishop Burns will be installed as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Dallas on Feb. 9 at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, with numerous leaders of the magisterium in attendance, including his predecessor, Cardinal Farrell.

Bishop Burns was born on Oct. 7, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pa, to Donald P. and Geraldine Little Burns. He graduated Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, Pa.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and sociology from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, during his four years of formation at St. Paul Seminary. He received a Master of Divinity degree and a Master of Theology degree from Mount St. Mary Seminary, in Emmitsburg, Md.

On June 25, 1983, he was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Pittsburgh by Bishop Vincent M. Leonard. He was then assigned as a parochial vicar at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Burgettstown, Pa., until 1988 when he was assigned as parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, Pa.

In 1991, Bishop Burns was appointed vocation director of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, vice rector of St. Paul Seminary and dean of studies of St. Paul Seminary. Two years later, he was named director of the Department of Clergy and Ministerial Formation. Between October 1997 and July 1999, he served as the director of the Department of Clergy Personnel and executive secretary to the Priest Personnel Board of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

In 1999, then-Bishop Donald Wuerl released then-Father Burns from priestly service in the Diocese of Pittsburgh in order to accept the position of executive director of the Secretariat for Vocations and Priestly Formation at the USCCB. He served as staff to the Bishops’ Committee on Vocations and the Bishops’ Committee on Priestly Formation.

He was the co-chair of the Third Continental Congress on Vocations to Ordained Ministry and Consecrated Life in North America in Montreal, Canada in 2002.

Among his projects were the rewriting of the Program of Priestly Formation; serving as staff to the Apostolic Seminary Visitations; and initiating the vocation programs for priesthood entitled, Priestly Life and Vocation Summit: Fishers of Men. Then-Father Burns also served as interim director of the Secretariat for Priestly Life & Ministry and served as a consultant for the Bishops’ Committee for the Protection of Children and Young People.

On June 29, 2006, Father Burns was named a chaplain (monsignor) to Pope Benedict XVI.

On Jan. 1, 2008, Msgr. Burns assumed the responsibilities as executive director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life & Vocations in response to the re-organization of the USCCB. On Aug. 1, 2008, he completed his time at the USCCCB and was appointed by Pittsburgh Bishop David A. Zubik as rector of St. Paul Seminary, director of the Department for Pre-Ordination Formation and director of the Department for Priestly Vocations for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Following his appointment as a bishop, he was ordained to the episcopacy at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh on March 3, 2009, and took possession of the Diocese of Juneau at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on April 2, 2009.

During his time as Bishop of the Diocese of Juneau, Bishop Burns conducted multi-day pastoral visits to each parish/mission during the Year of Faith 2012 in preparation for a Diocesan Synod that took place in November 2013. Bishop Burns also has written three pastoral letters and has presented a 2015-2020 diocesan pastoral plan.

In Dallas, Bishop Burns succeeds Cardinal Farrell, who was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, home to more than 1.3 million Catholics in nine counties, in 2007. On Aug. 17, he was appointed by Pope Francis as the head of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, a new office that combined several other offices into one.

On Nov. 19, then-Bishop Farrell and 16 other bishops and archbishops from around the globe were elevated to the College of Cardinals during a consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, a day prior to the closing of the Holy Doors and Mass for the Year of Mercy.